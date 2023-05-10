Celebrate Mother’s Day with Thierry’s Limited Edition Gift Box

The Goods from Thierry

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of Mother’s Day, Chef Thierry Busset and his team are pleased to offer our Limited Edition Gift Boxes. Treat mom to a selection of our signature items, including our hand-crafted chocolates and madeleines.

Mother’s Day Gift Box, $79.95

Medium Chocolate Box

Earl Grey Caramels

Milk Chocolate Coated Almonds

Blackberry Jam

Raspberry Dipped Madeleines

Pre-orders can be placed beginning Saturday, May 6th through Friday, May 12th by visiting our Alberni Street or Mount Pleasant locations, by phone or by email using this link.

Our selection of hand-crafted chocolates are available at both our Alberni Street and Mount Pleasant locations. Chocolates can be packaged individually, or in small, medium or large gift boxes.

Thierry West End 1059 Alberni St. MAP