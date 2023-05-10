Back to: Celebrate Mother’s Day with ‘Momosas’ and More at Bufala’s Edgemont and Kerrisdale Locations
Celebrate Mother's Day with 'Momosas' and More at Bufala's Edgemont and Kerrisdale Locations

Celebrate Mother's Day with 'Momosas' and More at Bufala's Edgemont and Kerrisdale Locations

The Goods from Bufala

Vancouver, BC | Attention all daughters, sons, and loved ones! Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and there’s no better way to show your love & appreciation than by treating mom to a meal at either our Bufala Edgemont or Bufala Kerrsidale locations. Whether you’re a lunch-loving family, or prefer a feast at dinner, we’ve got you covered.

During the day, we’ll be serving up ‘Momosas’, the bubbly cocktail just for her. At night, our ‘a la famiglia’ style dining is perfect for sharing plates and making memories.

Our Edgemont location will also have the patio in full-force for what’s looking to be a gorgeous day. Don’t wait to make your reservation on OpenTable for either location – spots are filling up fast! Trust us, mom will thank you.

