Celebrate Mom with a Chef Inspired Dinner at Home, from Luigi & Sons

The Goods from Luigi & Sons

Vancouver, BC | Created by Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and the Luigi & Sons team, our Mother’s Day dinner kit features two Double R Ranch bone-in tenderloins from Washington State, seasonal sides and a blueberry mascarpone cheesecake created by Elisa’s very own Pastry Chef, Rosalynn Vu.

Mother’s Day Dinner Kit Menu, $238.99

Serves 2-4 people

Two Bone-In Tenderloins (10oz each)

Double R Ranch, Washington State

Kale Miso Caesar Salad

Mushroom Risotto

Broccolini

Blueberry Mascarpone Cheesecake

Joie Rosé

Okanagan Valley, BC

Pre-order now through Saturday, May 13th. Orders can be scheduled for pick up beginning Thursday, May 11th through Sunday, May 14th.