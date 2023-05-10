Community News / Yaletown

Celebrate Mom with a Chef Inspired Dinner at Home, from Luigi & Sons

Portrait

The Goods from Luigi & Sons

Vancouver, BC | Created by Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and the Luigi & Sons team, our Mother’s Day dinner kit features two Double R Ranch bone-in tenderloins from Washington State, seasonal sides and a blueberry mascarpone cheesecake created by Elisa’s very own Pastry Chef, Rosalynn Vu.

Mother’s Day Dinner Kit Menu, $238.99
Serves 2-4 people

Two Bone-In Tenderloins (10oz each)
Double R Ranch, Washington State

Kale Miso Caesar Salad

Mushroom Risotto

Broccolini

Blueberry Mascarpone Cheesecake

Joie Rosé
Okanagan Valley, BC

Pre-order now through Saturday, May 13th. Orders can be scheduled for pick up beginning Thursday, May 11th through Sunday, May 14th.

Luigi & Sons
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1119 Hamilton St. | 604-416-5443 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Mom with a Chef Inspired Dinner at Home, from Luigi & Sons
Celebrate Easter With A Chef-Prepared Dinner Kit from Luigi & Sons

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Prepare Yourself for Picnic Season with an OH Studio Project Hanami Bento Workshop

Chancho Tortilleria’s Yaletown Location is Packing It In and Moving East

Join Ça Marche and Friends for a Four-Night Moules and Steak Pop-Up, Feb. 9-Mar. 2

Picking Grapes with Franco Michienzi

Wine Lovers Rejoice: Top Drop Main Tasting Event Returns to Yaletown, May 10th & 11th

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Popular

¿CóMO? Taperia and ‘The Paella Guys’ Team Up Once Again for Popular Outdoor Series

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol. 3

Ahead of Summer ‘Superflux’ Unveils New Permanent Patio on Tuesday, May 9th

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Four Food + Foraging Related Publications to Get Your Hands On This Spring

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Thierry’s Limited Edition Gift Box

2 Places
Community News / Main Street

¿CóMO? Tapería First Western Canadian Restaurant to be Named Authentic World Ambassador of Spanish Cuisine
Community News / Burnaby

Phantom Creek Estates Wines Featured at Hart House Dinner, June 9th
Community News

Mother’s Day Weekend, Give Mom the Perfect Treat This Year with Viaggio Hospitality Group

5 Places