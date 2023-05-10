Celebrate Mom with a Chef Inspired Dinner at Home, from Luigi & Sons

The Goods from Luigi & Sons
Vancouver, BC | Created by Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and the Luigi & Sons team, our Mother’s Day dinner kit features two Double R Ranch bone-in tenderloins from Washington State, seasonal sides and a blueberry mascarpone cheesecake created by Elisa’s very own Pastry Chef, Rosalynn Vu.
Mother’s Day Dinner Kit Menu, $238.99
Serves 2-4 people
Two Bone-In Tenderloins (10oz each)
Double R Ranch, Washington State
Kale Miso Caesar Salad
Mushroom Risotto
Broccolini
Blueberry Mascarpone Cheesecake
Joie Rosé
Okanagan Valley, BC
Pre-order now through Saturday, May 13th. Orders can be scheduled for pick up beginning Thursday, May 11th through Sunday, May 14th.
Luigi & Sons
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1119 Hamilton St. | 604-416-5443 | WEBSITE
