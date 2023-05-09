Community News / Strathcona

Ahead of Summer ‘Superflux’ Unveils New Permanent Patio on Tuesday, May 9th

Vancouver, BC | Today, Superflux Beer Company unveils its highly anticipated 67 seat, permanent patio, under the City of Vancouver’s recent bylaw change. Located at 505 Clark Drive in the heart of Yeast Van, Superflux’s new 780 square foot patio accommodates groups and is available to guests daily from open to close, starting today.

The new covered patio comes equipped with group-friendly picnic tables in addition to propane heaters. “We’re so excited to finally offer a permanent patio for guests to park themselves all summer long and enjoy cold beers with us,” says Adam Henderson, co-founder and president of Superflux Beer Company. “When we first got our hands on this building, we didn’t even think about having a patio because the bylaws didn’t allow it but during COVID temporary and permanent patios got another chance,” Adam explains. With the lead up to a busy summer, this permanent patio comes at just the right time for Superflux.

The TESA (Temporary Expanded Service Area) Program, enacted by the LCRB (Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch) during the pandemic allowed breweries and restaurants to use new areas of their facilities to spread out their guests during service, thus paving the way for patios, both temporary and permanent. The new permanent patio will allow Superflux to host more events this season and utilize their brewery space to the fullest capacity.

This summer’s jam packed list of beer fuelled events includes the launch of Superflux’s very own Industry Nights, taking place every Monday, which began yesterday on May 8. To show appreciation to their industry peers in the community, all guests can enjoy $5 beers and snacks from 5pm until close. Tequila Tuesdays also made their debut last Tuesday, April 25, featuring half price nachos and margaritas all day. This will resume every Tuesday moving forward. Superflux fans can also look forward to Simon’s boozy Soft Serve making a return to the tasting room, with new flavours being announced throughout the summer.

Superflux is located at 505 Clark Dr in Vancouver. Guests can now visit the brewery and enjoy the covered permanent patio everyday from 12pm – 9pm Sunday – Tuesday, 12pm – 10pm Wednesday – Thursday and 12pm – 11pm Friday and Saturday starting today, Tuesday May 9. For the latest updates on events and happenings taking place at the brewery throughout the summer months see Superflux Beer Company’s Instagram.

Superflux Beer Company
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
505 Clark Dr. | WEBSITE
