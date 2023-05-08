Tickets for ‘Noir Fest’ at Averill Creek Vineyard Go On Sale May 12th

The Goods from Averill Creek Vineyard

Duncan, BC | The deep dive into Pinot Noir continues as NOIR FEST returns to Averill Creek Vineyard for 2023: welcoming returning Winemakers and several fresh faces from Canada’s leading regions.

This year features international Makers and pours for a broader opportunity to explore the expression of this fickle-yet-rewarding variety. Australian winemaking maverick, Brendon Keys of BK Wines joins us from Adelaide to host in-depth Masterclasses on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay daily.

Once again, Averill Creek is joined by Chef Nicole Gomes who will craft delectable treats alongside new Guest Chefs presenting their own take on the perfect Pinot snack.

Tickets on sale May 12th at 10AM. For details and ticket info, head to averillcreek.ca/noir-fest.