Grounds for Coffee is Celebrating 30 Years This Week, May 10th

Thirty years of business is no joke; and it’s definitely a reason to celebrate…Which is exactly what Grounds for Coffee will be doing on Wednesday, May 10th when the long-running Vancouver-based cafe and bakery officially marks the three-decade milestone.

Tell all your pastry-loving friends and make space in your stomach: just for the occasion, both the OG Kits bakery/cafe at 2565 Alma Street and the newer East Van location (2088 Commercial Drive) will be putting out their much-loved cinnamon buns double-time, offering a Buy One Get One (BOGO) promo (limited to one per person). If you’ve had them before, then you know they’re legit: handmade, made with good local ingredients and just the right proportion of cinnamon-to-sweetness. Plus, that cream cheese icing! There’s a reason why extra sides of it are available by the ounce. And if you haven’t already tried one of their signature buns yet? Arguably, you can’t really claim food-loving ‘Vancouverite’ status until you have.

Either way, swinging by one of the two locations to show your support for a proudly independent Vancouver institution, to indulge in a treat (or two) is a no-brainer. See you there!

Grounds For Coffee West Side 2565 Alma St. MAP