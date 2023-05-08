¿CóMO? Taperia and ‘The Paella Guys’ Team Up Once Again for Popular Outdoor Series

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) and the Paella Guys are excited to announce the highly-anticipated return of their joint Patio Paella Series. Guests will once again have the chance to enjoy fresh paella mixta being cooked outdoors, alongside ¿CóMO? Taperia’s signature drinks, tapas, and conservas. Kicking off during the long weekend, on May 21, 2023, guests can start securing tickets tomorrow, May 9, 2023, at comotaperia.com.

Last Year, Paella Guys’ chef Javier Blanc represented Canada at the World Paella Day Cup in Valencia, Spain, where he proudly placed fourth in the top 10 finals.

“Chef Javier makes some of the best paella in the world, and we are so lucky to work with their team again for what’s likely going to be another great summer Patio Paella Series,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “The paella takes about an hour to prepare and during that time, guests can order from our full tapas and drinks menu, making a full afternoon event out of it.”

The Patio Paella Series will run seven times this year throughout summer, rain or shine, starting on May 21, 2023, followed by June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, July 30, and August 27, 2023. Tickets ($28 plus tax and gratuity) include an individual-sized plate of paella and guests can choose from three seating times – 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are available for groups of two to four people. For other party size requests, and for patio seats once tickets are purchased, guests can email [email protected].

During each seating, guests are invited to watch the Paella Guys cook their popular paella mixta (chicken, seafood, and vegetables) from scratch on a gigantic 60-person steel-made paella pan. Ingredients include chicken, shrimp, jumbo prawns, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, olive oil, garlic and saffron. Each paella plate comes with housemade garlic aioli.

“We always have tons of fun with our friends at ¿CóMO? Taperia and love meeting new people through this fun patio series,” adds Blanc. “We can’t wait to do it again!”

¿CóMO? Taperia is currently open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Limited dinner reservations are available online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.