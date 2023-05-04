Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s Floral-Themed Mother’s Day Creations are in Full Bloom

Burnaby, BC | If “flowers say it best”, Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s chocolates and cakes are a petal above the rest. Owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova, is honouring mothers with delicious creations that epitomize their enduring love, generosity and sacrifice. In addition to her signature viennoiseries — perfect for Mother’s Day breakfast in bed — Elena presents a charming chocolate cactus that represents resilience and grace, her popular La Rose cake for a love that blooms forever, as well as a strawberry and vanilla cake adorned with a bright yellow symbol of encouragement: the Black-Eyed Susan.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2023 Mother’s Day Treats:

  • Strawberry Vanilla Cake, $45 6″, $70 8″: A round vanilla biscuit topped with vanilla mousse and fresh strawberry compote, and thoughtfully decorated with vibrant yellow flowers.
    La Rose Cake, $45 6″, $70 8″: Lychee and grapefruit créamaux complement a rose and mascarpone mousse on top of a delicate biscuit.
    Chocolate Flowering Cactus, $25: This adorable four-inch-tall handmade edible cactus is crafted entirely from premium Belgian milk chocolate, and adorned with white-chocolate flowers.
    Mother’s Day Pastry Box, $26 five-pack, $36 eight-pack, $46 ten-pack: Choose from a selection of signature and seasonal pastries.

Each of these 2023 Mother’s Day offerings is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Cakes must be ordered in advance for pickup on May 12, 13, and 14. Orders for all Mon Paris creations, including cakes, pastries, macarons, and chocolates, can be placed online at monparis.ca; in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; or by phone at 604-564-5665.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
