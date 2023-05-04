Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Experienced and Passionate Server Sought for PiDGiN Restaurant Team

Portrait

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is looking for a new server to join our close-knit team, 4 days per week. We’re offering a transparent tip pool and benefits on top of a competitive wage.

At PiDGiN, we are a small family and every role is incredibly meaningful to us. Experience and passion are musts for this role. Our staff members’ well-being is very important to us.

Please send your resumes to brandon [at] pidginyvr [dot] com.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
