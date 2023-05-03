Kitchen Table Seeking General Manager for Exciting and Innovative New Concept

The Goods from Kitchen Table Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | Are you a seasoned hospitality professional with a passion for guest experience? Are you seeking an exciting opportunity with a compelling and innovative concept that sets itself apart? If so, we have the ultimate opportunity for you!

We’re seeking an experienced and dynamic General Manager to spearhead our latest venture and help us bring our vision to life. Inspired by the 1980s Paninaro subculture in Milan, which is characterized by a fascination with American fast-food culture and European designer fashion, our concept embodies the spirit of that era – fast, fun, and bold! Just like the Paninaros, we’re all about pushing the envelope and delivering something fresh and exciting. If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and unleash your full potential, we want to hear from you!

You have:

● 3+ years of restaurant General Manager experience

● Passionate about hospitality, the guest experience and leading a team

● Experience with ordering and inventory management

● Experience with scheduling and payroll

● Labour and Cost of goods control experience

● Exceptional customer service skills

● A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff

● Serving it Right

● Foodsafe Level 1

Additional assets would include:

● Knowledge of Italian aperitivi, food and wine

● Barista skills- experience in the preparation of espresso-based coffee drinks ● Familiarity with Auphan POS system

● Familiarity with Optimum Control Inventory System

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four ● Base salary + gratuities + KT Bonus Program

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu ● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe, Bacaro, Carlino, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you! Please email your resume to [email protected].