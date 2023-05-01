L’Abattoir Awarded Platinum at 2023 Wine Program Excellence Awards

Community News / Gastown

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is proud to announce that they have been awarded a Platinum Award at the 2023 Wine Program Excellence Awards held during the Vancouver International Wine Festival Trade Days.

The Wine Program Excellence Awards recognizes the best wine programs across British Columbia and Alberta, and receiving the Platinum Award is a significant achievement for those involved in curating a restaurant’s wine list. L’Abattoir’s Head Sommelier, Andrew Forsyth, spoke about what this accomplishment means to him, having taken over the wine program from some incredible sommeliers over the years.

“This is an huge achievement for us, and I am incredibly proud of our team. It’s an honour to receive the Platinum Award, especially given the high caliber of wine programs that were recognized at the awards ceremony. It is a true testament to our commitment to offering exceptional wine experiences to our guests, and we are thrilled to be recognized for it.”

Forsyth also expressed his excitement about the Wine Program Excellence Awards being back online after a pandemic-related hiatus, saying, “It’s fantastic to see events like the Wine Program Excellence Awards back in action. The pandemic has been challenging for everyone in the industry, and it’s great to see the wine community coming together again to celebrate excellence in our craft.”

The judges for the awards that visited the restaurants were Tom Doughty, DJ Kearney, Bryant Mao, Iain Philip, and Maude Renaud-Brisson who represent a diverse panel of industry experts, sommeliers, and wine writers. The 2023 wine lists were judged on their originality and creativity as well as how they complement the menu and restaurant’s concept.

L’Abattoir Restaurant is known for Chef Lee Cooper’s elevated French-inspired West Coast cuisine and their exceptional wine program partners perfectly with the menu. This recognition reinforces their commitment to providing an unparalleled dining experience to their guests.

L’Abattoir and BETA5 Collaborate for a Special Chef-Inspired Mother’s Day Treat

