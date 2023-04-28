Their There Announces Extended Evening Hours, New Dinner Menu Additions

The Goods from Their There

Vancouver, BC | The team at Their There is excited to announce that, beginning Friday, April 28th, we are extending our evening hours! The kitchen will now be open until 10pm, every Thursday through Sunday.

We are also adding a few more items to our evening menu – with some Chef Mike Robbins touches – including foie oysters and Mike’s classic fried chicken, to pair with our new cocktail program. Check out the full menu below.

We look forward to seeing you!