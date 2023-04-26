Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

PiDGiN is Seeking a New Chef de Partie to Join Their Tight-Knit Crew

Portrait

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is looking for a new chef de partie to join our close-knit kitchen team, 4-5 days per week. We’re offering a very competitive annual salary, in addition to benefits and tips.

At PiDGiN, we are a small family and every role is incredibly meaningful to us. Experience and passion are musts for this role. Our staff members’ well-being is very important to us.

Please send your resumes to wesley [at] pidginyvr [dot] com.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
PiDGiN is Seeking a New Chef de Partie to Join Their Tight-Knit Crew
Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant is on the Lookout for a Bartender

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Congratulations on a Decade of Service

Revel in a Night of Seafood, Wine and Good Times at Juice Bar, Dec. 20th

Amanda MacMullin Talks Seeking New Challenges and Becoming a ‘Grizzled Old Bartender’

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

Popular

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Scout List, Vol. 601

Cure the ‘Raincouver’ Blues with These Six Comforting Treats

Breaking Down the Van Mag Awards, with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith

A Quick Rundown of Vancouver’s Best DIY Resources, Mapped

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Acorn’ Restaurant is Seeking an Experienced & Like-Minded Sous Chef
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Their There is Seeking an Experienced Bar Manager
Opportunity Knocks

Ucluelet’s Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms Looking to Fill Two Key Positions
Opportunity Knocks

40 Knots Winery is Seeking a Full-time Permanent Event Supervisor