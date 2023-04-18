Back to: Tacofino Announces New Burrito Bar Collaborations
Tacofino Announces New Burrito Bar Collaborations

Tacofino Announces New Burrito Bar Collaborations

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Get ready to indulge in some new culinary creations, because Tacofino has some exciting news! Starting this spring, Tacofino is teaming up with some of our favourite local businesses on four exciting collaborations over the next seven months.

“As we head into the summer, we wanted to have some fun with some of our industry pals, and raise some money for local charities,” says Gino Di Domenico, Tacofino’s Managing Partner. “And what better way to do it than cooking up some fun new menu items with great partners, who share our passion for food and community.”

The collaborations will start this April, and run every second month, until October. The collaboration schedule is as follows:

April: It’s Okay x Tacofino Commissary

June: Juke Fried Chicken x Tacofino Kits

August: Barry’s Vancouver x Tacofino Oasis

October: Superbaba x Tacofino Yaletown

“Juke is super excited to be teaming up with our good friends at Tacofino to flip you the bird!” says Justin Tisdall Owner, Operator of Juke Fried Chicken. “Our June sandwich collaboration is wrapping up nicely, and we can’t wait for you to give it a try, and raise some money for a good cause.”

The first collaboration with It’s Okay will be a Crunchy Beef Taco, and will be available from April 17th – April 30th at Tacofino Commissary (2327 E Hastings St) and It’s Okay (2481 E Hastings St). Proceeds from this collaboration will be donated to UNYA.

Stay tuned for details on the remaining three collaborations from Juke Fried Chicken, Barry’s Vancouver and Superbaba.

Tacofino
Hastings Sunrise
2327 E Hastings St.
Tacofino (Kits)
Kitsilano
1909 West 4th Ave.
Tacofino Oasis
Downtown
22-1050 W Pender St.
Tacofino (Yaletown)
Downtown
1025 Mainland St.
