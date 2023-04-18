Quails’ Gate Winery Announces ‘Dare to Pair’ Competition Results, Next Event Date

The Goods from Quails’ Gate Winery

West Kelowna, BC | On March 25 & 26, we introduced our new member-exclusive pick-up event Dare to Pair, a wine and culinary competition. The newly reimagined event welcomed two visiting chefs from well-known kitchens right here in the Okanagan Valley.

The Quails’ Gate culinary team hosted the visiting chefs who went head-to-head daring to expertly pair a feature dish with Quails’ Gate wine. Quails’ Gate Wine Club members then voted on their favourite.

Participants Chef Kai Koroll from Humo Izakaya and Chef Erik Fassbind from Salt & Brick joined us for this inaugural event. Read on to learn more delicious details about these power players and who was crowned winner.

Our next Dare to Pair event is coming up on June 24, where we’ll welcome another set of chefs from well-known kitchens in the Okanagan Valley to go head-to-head in the ultimate culinary and wine experience. Don’t miss out, become a Wine Club member today!

Chef Kai Koroll from Humo Izakaya: Humo Izakaya is a contemporary dining concept that combines the best of Asia and Latin America in a modern and innovative way. The restaurant’s owners, Chef Kai Koroll and General Manager Alexandra Perras, are passionate about creating a unique and ingredient-driven menu that showcases the bounty of the Okanagan and beyond. Chef Koroll draws on his extensive culinary experience to craft a menu that draws inspiration from Japanese elegance and technique while infusing traditional Mexican flavours and textures. He sources heirloom corn varieties from the Oaxacan highlands, which he nixtamalizes, grinds, and forms into handcrafted tortillas in-house. He also slow-smokes and charcoal grills artisanal proteins over an open flame, infusing them with bold and complex flavours.

In addition to delicious food, Humo’s beverage program boasts masterfully curated cocktails, offerings of both Japanese and locally produced traditional sakes, an extensive list of artisanal Mezcals and Tequilas and an ever-rotating unique wine selection. Humo Izakaya recently opened its doors downtown Kelowna on Tuesday, April 11.

Chef Erik Fassbind from Salt & Brick: A daily fresh sheet menu and a 100% local wine list make Salt & Brick one of the Okanagan’s most unique culinary adventures and a hit with locals and tourists alike. Owners, Casey Greabeiel and Craig Lewis shut down the restaurant for a renovation and a full rebrand back in 2018. This is when Salted Brick became…Salt & Brick.

In addition to a name change, the charcuterie fridge became a wine fridge, the grab-and-go was replaced with an iconic neon sign and the dark wallpaper was replaced with a vibrant floral pattern that has become signature to Salt & Brick.

Chef Erik Fassbind took over the Salt & Brick kitchen in 2021 and is incredibly proud of what his team has been able to do with 958 square feet, five induction burners, an old but reliable Rational Oven and a lot of blood, sweat and tears from their all-star team.

The menu is created daily with many dishes only ever being featured for one night. Daily fresh sheet and local Okanagan wine? Music to our ears!

And the results are in!

Chef Kai Koroll from Humo Izakaya received 291 votes for his Bluefin Tuna with marcona ajo blanco, green apple, herb salad, foie gras powder and pomelo gel paired with our 2017 Dry Riesling.

Chef Erik Fassbind from Salt and Brick received 285 votes for his Confit Duck with five spice, cornflake crumb, fennel and mandarin salad paired with our 2015 Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir.

Making Chef Kai our first winner of this inaugural member-exclusive event.