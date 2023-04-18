Provence Marinaside Announces the Re-Opening of TWB — The Wine Bar

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Wine lovers have a lot to celebrate next month as TWB – The Wine Bar at Provence Marinaside officially re-opens on May 1st after a three-year pandemic hiatus. Originally launched in April 2013, TWB quickly established itself as the ‘go to’ place for fabulous wines and delicious, casual bites. “We had to close TWB during the pandemic period as it’s a small space and we couldn’t make it work with the distancing restrictions. Now that all that has been lifted, we are looking forward to welcoming people back,” says Provence Marinaside’s Wine Director, Joshua Carlson.

Prior to the pandemic, TWB was famed throughout North America for having one of the largest wine selections on the continent. That hasn’t changed; patrons can still expect to find an astounding 260+ wines (including 125 wines-by-the-glass) on offer from every wine-producing region around the globe. “I took advantage of the closure to re-think and re-focus the wine list,” says Carlson. “As we’re a French restaurant I decided our wine list should shine a spotlight on the wines of France, especially those of the south of France, as well as wines produced here in BC. I’m a firm believer in ‘what grows together, goes together’.”

Before the shut down, TWB was renowned for its strong selection of sparkling wines and Champagnes – both by-the-glass and by-the-bottle. That is still the case. TWB’s selection offers 12 sparkling wines by-the-glass including four champagnes. “Bubbles turn any occasion, whether meeting friends after work or dropping by after the game, into a mini-celebration. They’re also very food friendly and go with everything from oysters to popcorn,” says Carlson. He credits the revolutionary Le Verre de Vin preservation system for making this possible. “The Verre de Vin technology perfectly preserves sparkling wine by replacing Co2 in the neck of the bottle. This allows a sparkling wine to retain its flavor and effervescence up to 21 days after the bottle has opened.”

Wines-by-the glass options range from value-priced selections at $9/gl to indulgences at $43/gl. Additionally, patrons will see the return of the taps – Provence/TWB’s 32 taps will once again be flowing with a selection of wines, beers and ciders.

According to Carlson, “Wine is both finite and infinite. Finite because each farmer has only a certain amount of hectares planted with vines. Those vines produce so many grapes which in turn produce only so many bottles. Some wines are more abundant than others. Some wines we may only get 12 bottles. It’s infinite because there is always other wine to put on the list. I change the list sometimes once a week. I think it makes things interesting – at least for me, our team, and sometimes our guests.”

Also returning to the food menu are some of TWB’s casual bites such as their fabulous Pomme Frites, Brown Butter Truffle Popcorn bucket, Crispy Calamari, Garlic Parsley Meatballs, BC Cheese Plate, Classic Fresh Oysters on the Half Shell and freshly-baked Warm Baguette with Jim Beam Butter to name only a few of the many crowd-pleasing favourites. For those looking for more substantial fare, Provence Marinaside’s full menu is available for brunch, lunch and dinner. Happy/Tappy Hour returns daily to TWB from 3-5 p.m.

TWB aims at a casual Mediterranean vibe with a view overlooking the False Creek Seawall and Quayside Marina. Whether you choose a sunny patio table, a seat at the wine bar or an intimate interior table, TWB makes for a great place in which to celebrate the victories of everyday living with wonderful wine and something delicious, be it a light snack or a full meal.

TWB-The Wine Bar is located next door to Provence Marinaside at 1167 Marinaside Crescent at the foot of Davie Street in Yaletown.