Table One Dinner Series with Chef Alex Chen Returns to Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Table One Series, an indulgent tasting menu experience led by Alex Chen, Executive Chef of Signature restaurants who oversees Vancouver’s prestigious Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar and chef-partner at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar in Whistler. The intimate dinner series is offered one evening per month, and features a ten-course set menu highlighting seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients. The first dinner of the Table One Series is Friday, April 28, 2023, followed by May 19 and June 16.

Limited to only 24 guests, Table One is a unique opportunity for culinary enthusiasts to indulge in award-winning dining while interacting with Chef Alex as he shares his food philosophies and inspirations throughout the evening. Guests attending can expect Chef Alex’s expertise and passion in the kitchen to shine, along with a showcase of the techniques he has honed over the past 20 years.

The Table One Series represents a creative study in precision and artistry, with each course carefully crafted to highlight exceptional ingredients, terroir and technique. Chef Alex continues to use his background in classical French cooking to evolve and present his cuisine in new and innovative ways.

Upcoming Table One Series dates include April 28, May 19, and June 16, 2023. Tickets are $250 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. Beverage Pairings may be added to the experience for $150 per person plus taxes and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased here.