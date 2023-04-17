Sopra Sotto Commercial Drive to Host ‘A Taste of Piemonte’ Wine Paired Dinner, April 27th

The Goods from Sopra Sotto

Vancouver, BC | We are honoured to host this unique evening with our friends at Substrat Wine Co. and special guest The Piedmont Guy. Our culinary team, led by Executive Chef, Enrico Fratoni, a native of Turin, has created an exclusive five course menu just for the event. Each dish will be paired with a particular wine from his celebrated region of Piedmont, Italy.

Tickets ($150 per person, including taxes and gratuity) are available for a private seating at our Commercial Drive location only, on Thursday, April 27th. Doors open at 6:30pm and dinner will be served at 7pm. On the Menu:

APERITIVO

Crostino Piemontese

Freisa d’Asti

ANTIPASTO

Vitello Tonnato – Sliced veal, tonnato sauce, capers, arugula,

shaved grana

Unfiltered Cloudy Arneis

PRIMO

Porcini Risotto – Porcini mushrooms, Toma Piemontese

Erbaluce di Caluso

SECONDO

Brasato al Nebbiolo – Beef cheek, Nebbiolo wine, polenta, rosemary

Langhe Rosso Nebbiolo/Arneis

DOLCE

Torta alla Nocciola – Hazelnut tart, zabaglione

Timorasso Terre di Librana Caespes

One evening, one seating, by advance tickets only – reserve your place today for an unforgettable, private dining experience here.

We are so excited to collaborate with Substrat Wine Co. and we can’t wait to share some of our favourite dishes from this region that’s so dear to our hearts – and stomachs.