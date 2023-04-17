Sopra Sotto Commercial Drive to Host ‘A Taste of Piemonte’ Wine Paired Dinner, April 27th

The Goods from Sopra Sotto
Vancouver, BC | We are honoured to host this unique evening with our friends at Substrat Wine Co. and special guest The Piedmont Guy. Our culinary team, led by Executive Chef, Enrico Fratoni, a native of Turin, has created an exclusive five course menu just for the event. Each dish will be paired with a particular wine from his celebrated region of Piedmont, Italy.
Tickets ($150 per person, including taxes and gratuity) are available for a private seating at our Commercial Drive location only, on Thursday, April 27th. Doors open at 6:30pm and dinner will be served at 7pm. On the Menu:
APERITIVO
Crostino Piemontese
Freisa d’Asti
ANTIPASTO
Vitello Tonnato – Sliced veal, tonnato sauce, capers, arugula,
shaved grana
Unfiltered Cloudy Arneis
PRIMO
Porcini Risotto – Porcini mushrooms, Toma Piemontese
Erbaluce di Caluso
SECONDO
Brasato al Nebbiolo – Beef cheek, Nebbiolo wine, polenta, rosemary
Langhe Rosso Nebbiolo/Arneis
DOLCE
Torta alla Nocciola – Hazelnut tart, zabaglione
Timorasso Terre di Librana Caespes
One evening, one seating, by advance tickets only – reserve your place today for an unforgettable, private dining experience here.
We are so excited to collaborate with Substrat Wine Co. and we can’t wait to share some of our favourite dishes from this region that’s so dear to our hearts – and stomachs.
