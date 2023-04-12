Support the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship at Hy’s ‘Spring Fling’ Event, May 4th

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | On Thursday, May 4th, 2023, Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar’s Downtown Vancouver location is hosting a Spring Fling fundraising event, in support of the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship. From 5-7pm, guests are invited to join us for an evening of curated cocktails, and to sip on premium spirits from our Clase Azul & Mezcal Tasting Bar, while also savouring delicious canapes and sharing great memories.

The John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship was created in 2018, with the passing of John Aisenstat, by the Vancouver Community College. The awards are intended to recognize high academic achievement and to provide financial support for VCC students pursuing careers in the hospitality and culinary arts industry.

Tickets to the Hy’s Spring Fling event are available for $100 per person here. For more information about the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship and Hy’s other philanthropic initiatives, visit https://hyssteakhouse.com/history/hys-in-the-community.