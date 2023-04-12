Community News / Downtown

Support the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship at Hy’s ‘Spring Fling’ Event, May 4th

Portrait

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | On Thursday, May 4th, 2023, Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar’s Downtown Vancouver location is hosting a Spring Fling fundraising event, in support of the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship. From 5-7pm, guests are invited to join us for an evening of curated cocktails, and to sip on premium spirits from our Clase Azul & Mezcal Tasting Bar, while also savouring delicious canapes and sharing great memories.

The John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship was created in 2018, with the passing of John Aisenstat, by the Vancouver Community College. The awards are intended to recognize high academic achievement and to provide financial support for VCC students pursuing careers in the hospitality and culinary arts industry.

Tickets to the Hy’s Spring Fling event are available for $100 per person here. For more information about the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship and Hy’s other philanthropic initiatives, visit https://hyssteakhouse.com/history/hys-in-the-community.

Hy's Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
637 Hornby Street | 604-683-7671 | WEBSITE
Support the John Aisenstat Memorial Scholarship at Hy’s ‘Spring Fling’ Event, May 4th
Get Ready for the ‘Salad Days’ of Spring with This List of Local Favourites

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Head Downtown for ‘Here and Now’, Opening at Pendulum Gallery Today

Grab Tickets To “Welcoming Spring” Long Table Dinner

New Aburi Concept, WA! CURRY, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

Congrats to Local Sommelier, Kelcie Jones, Named 2023 Best Sommelier in BC

Mahony’s Tavern Convention Centre Re-Opening Soon at Canada Place

Botanist’s Lead Bartender, Jeff Savage, On Balance, Simplicity, and Connecting

Popular

Kate Snyder Does ‘The Dishes’

Gooseneck Hospitality Lays Down Roots in the River District

You Should Know About Pigeon Park

The Farmhouse Team Introduces New Brunch, Lunch and Happy Hour Offerings

Where to Grab a Weekday Breakfast Around Vancouver

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

This April, Ocean Wise Recommends Seeking Out BC Native Geoduck
Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir and BETA5 Collaborate for a Special Chef-Inspired Mother’s Day Treat
Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Elephant Restaurant Announces New General Manager, Scott Mitchell
Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Hosts ‘Yoshi No Gawa’ Saké Pairing Dinner, April 26th