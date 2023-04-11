L’Abattoir and BETA5 Collaborate for a Special Chef-Inspired Mother’s Day Treat

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is thrilled to announce a collaboration with local chocolatier BETA5 in celebration of both Mother’s Day and the anticipated return of L’Abattoir’s Sunday dinner service starting in May. BETA5’s Adam Chandler and his team will be creating a collection of chocolates inspired by the flavour profiles from many of L’Abattoir’s much-loved dishes.

The chocolates will be included as a take-away gift with L’Abattoir’s Mother’s Day Chef’s Menu on Sunday, May 14th. For any guests that miss a reservation on Mother’s Day, the collaboration chocolates will also be available with each Chef’s Menu sold on the Sundays following Mother’s Day throughout the month of May. In addition, BETA5 will be offering the collaboration chocolate collection for sale in their award-winning chocolate shop and on their website in time for Mother’s Day.

L’Abattoir’s current dessert menu by Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino and Chef Lee Cooper’s savoury menu will serve as inspiration for this collection of BETA5 chocolates. Of the collaboration Chef Cooper says, “I’ve always loved what Adam and his team do over at BETA5, and our team is looking forward to the opportunity to put our heads together to create something indulgent for Mother’s Day this year.”

Throughout the month of April, the culinary teams from both L’Abattoir and BETA5 will be working together on the flavours that will be incorporated into the collection of chocolates that will be released later in the month. Guests will find flavours like L’Abattoir’s signature Millionaire Shortbread as well as pineapple, rum, raisin and tonka bean that are ingredients in Pastry Chef Bernardino’s rum cake, which can be enjoyed as a part of the current Chef’s Menu.

“Our team was intrigued by the flavours that Chef Lee and Chef Oliver shared with us in our initial discussion about the collaboration and we’re excited to create this year’s Mother’s Day chocolate collection around these flavour profiles,” says Adam Chandler, BETA5’s Co-owner and Chocolatier.

L’Abattoir Restaurant and BETA5 are both dedicated to offering their guests a unique culinary experience, and this collaboration promises to be a memorable one. To make this year’s Mother’s Day celebration extra decadent with BETA5’s chocolates to take home after dinner, guests are encouraged to book their reservations for the multi-course prix-fixe Chef’s Menu soon to avoid disappointment. The Mother’s Day Chef’s Menu can be reserved online or by calling the restaurant directly at 604-568-1701.