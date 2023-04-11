Elephant Restaurant Announces New General Manager, Scott Mitchell

The Goods from Elephant

Vancouver, BC | East Vancouver’s tiny 18-seat restaurant and wine bar, Elephant (1879 Powell Street), has welcomed industry veteran Scott Mitchell to its team as the new general manager.

Mitchell comes to Elephant with more than two decades of working in hospitality on both sides of the pond. In Vancouver, many may know him from his seven years at one Michelin Star restaurant AnnaLena, where he started out at the bar before running the wine program and managing.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Scotty on the team,” says Miki Ellis, co-owner of Elephant. “Scotty joined us in March and has begun adding his signature details to service at Elephant. He is such a joy to be in a room together with. We’re excited to see what else he brings to this restaurant!”

Prior to coming to Canada, Mitchell spent five-years as general manager of The Bon Vivant in Edinburgh, where his passion for whisky and cocktails helped lead the team to win the coveted Best International Restaurant Bar award at Tales of the Cocktail.

He got his start in the hospitality industry as a mere 12-year-old, washing dishes in his home country of Scotland. By 15, he was already working at a local pub, before leaving for Australia a few years later, where he first fell in love with wine in the Margaret River region. He then returned home and worked at several Edinburgh establishments throughout his university years. It was on a whim, after hearing how great a city Vancouver was from friends, that Mitchell decided he wanted a change of scenery.

“I was only supposed to stay in Vancouver for one year, but absolutely fell in love with the amazing local BC wine scene here and community within it,” says Mitchell. “And now, almost seven years later, I have the chance to lead one of the city’s most intimate rooms, alongside people I not only call coworkers, but also friends. Elephant gives guests such a special dining experience, and I’m excited to merge the beverage and hospitality program together with Justin’s incredible food, and can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”

Guests can say “hi” and meet Mitchell the next time they visit Elephant, which is open Friday to Monday, from 5 p.m. until late. Reservations and walk-ins welcome.

For more information, please visit elephantinvancouver.com.