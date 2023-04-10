The Farmhouse Team Introduces New Brunch, Lunch and Happy Hour Offerings

The Goods from The Farmhouse

Vancouver, BC | Following their opening late last year, The Farmhouse restaurant has celebrated great feedback from the community and has now extended their rustic Italian style offerings and hours. As of Saturday, April 8th, guests will be able to enjoy Brunch and Happy Hour menus; while Tuesday, April 11th will be the first day for their new Lunch offerings.

BRUNCH

What’s better than weekend brunch? Weekend brunch at The Farmhouse! Available Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday Mondays (10:30am-2:30pm), delicious breakfast-lunch-hybrid dishes will be available for all to enjoy. With a variety of cocktails, coffees, mains and sides to choose from, all palates are sure to be satisfied. Mimosas per la Tavola ($50 for a bottle of bubbles, served with fresh orange, grapefruit or mango juice) is a great option for group dining. View the full menu here.

LUNCH

No need to wait until dinner time to enjoy The Farmhouse’s delicious rustic Italian cuisine! Guests can now visit the restaurant between 12-2:30pm, Monday through Friday, to delight themselves in some great afternoon fare. The menu features many appetizers, pasta dishes and large plates to choose from. View the full menu here.

HAPPY HOUR

The team is excited to announce Happy Hour at The Farmhouse, featuring eats and beverages at a reduced price between the hours of 2:30-5pm. Stay tuned for the menu, coming soon!

Reservations can be made by calling 604-260-2477 or booking online.