A Fresh New Dining Experience is in Full Bloom at Maenam

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate springtime in the heart of Kitsilano as Maenam launches its new seasonal multi-course and à la carte menus. This award-winning Thai restaurant is also ushering in the season of renewal with refreshing front-of-house changes to both service and interior design. Chef/owner Angus An has expanded the bar area of his flagship location, transforming it into a casual 16-seat lounge featuring à la carte dining for walk-in guests. Maenam’s dining room is now exclusively available by reservation for guests experiencing An’s multi-course Chef’s Menus, and during the day for his delicious value-driven lunch sets.

“We are streamlining service and redefining the space in order to preserve balance for our staff and maintain a sustainable business, all while accommodating the various needs of our guests,” explains An. “Restaurant culture has changed dramatically since we opened 14 years ago, and our guests’ tastes and willingness for adventure have evolved with it. Our regulars have grown to trust us implicitly, and the majority of our diners are already choosing our Chef’s Menu at dinnertime.”

Priced at $88 per person, Maenam’s Chef’s Menus are curated for family-style sharing and include eleven dishes served over five courses, while lunch sets come complete with a main dish of choice, soup, salad, and rice for $24 – $28. Chef An’s specialty dishes of Whole Dungeness Crab seasoned with a choice of black pepper or chilled scallion-truffle sauce, and Lobster Claypot with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli noodles are available as an indulgent add-on to any menu by booking with a minimum 48 hours’ advance notice (Market Price on the day of purchase).

Dishes on the lounge’s à la carte menu range from $18 to $40. Highlights include Thai Cupcakes with Pomelo, Grilled Prawn and Banana Blossom Salad, and Roasted Pork Belly Hang le Curry. Resident wine expert Kurtis Kolt has thoughtfully developed a wine list to complement An’s modern interpretations of classical Thai cuisine. Meanwhile, Maenam’s new bar manager, Tony Limchai, has revitalized the cocktail list with a focus on flavour-driven drinks spotlighting local gins and infused spirits.

An has incorporated distinctive new design accents throughout the restaurant. In the lounge, five custom-made round Terrazzo tabletops in stone green offer a striking visual counterpoint to the commissioned painting in ‘Maenam pink’ by artist George Vergette. Bold new zebra and elephant prints from Andy Warhol’s ‘Endangered Species’ series have a place of honour on the dining room walls. In Thai culture, elephants represent loyalty and longevity, and zebras symbolize peace and tranquility; coincidentally, the surname ‘An’ holds the same meaning. The final touches of fresh paint and new greenery further define and rejuvenate the space.

Reservations for lunch sets and Chef’s Menus can be made online through Resy or by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579. Maenam’s bar stools and lounge tables are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.