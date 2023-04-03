Volpe ‘Famiglia’ of Restaurants Announces Newly Appointed Operations Director, Jason Cisneros

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | The Volpe famiglia of restaurants – Osteria Savio Volpe, La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House – is delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Cisneros as Operations Director. Bringing to the role over 20 years of experience, Jason is responsible for the day to day operations of all three restaurants, including the development of the front of house teams and the future growth of the company.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the exceptional team and great restaurants that Paul and Craig have put together,” says Cisneros, “It’s a dream come true to be part of such a group where the love for hospitality takes center stage. These neighborhood restaurants create such a welcoming space for people to gather and share the passion that the team puts into creating food and beverage experiences, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Jason Cisneros’ career in hospitality all started with a chance encounter at Chez Panisse, the legendary farm-to-table restaurant owned by Alice Waters. The Oakland native had worked in hospitality before – everywhere from breakfast joints to nightclubs – but while working for a lumber yard supplying the wood that helped Alice rebuild her restaurant, Jason was treated to a dining experience that ignited his passion and changed everything.

Inspired to be a part of establishments of this caliber forever more, Jason went on to manage The Claremont at the Fairmont Hotel in Berkeley, opening and revamping Claremont restaurants in collaboration with renowned chefs like Dominique Crenn and Scott Quinn; afterward opening several bars in the area, and winning accolades and recognition for his scratch kitchen-style cocktail programs. After leaving the Bay Area for Vancouver, Jason spent seven years at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, working his way up from Lounge Manager to Director of Food and Beverage. Playing a pivotal role alongside chefs Damon Campbell and Hector Laguna, together they transformed Botanist and the rest of the hotel’s restaurants, earning coveted awards for their collaborations with some of the world’s best bartenders and cooks, with Jason being awarded numerous of his own awards for leadership and excellence.

When he’s not honing his skills or mentoring aspiring young food and beverage professionals, Jason can be found sipping tequila while cheering on the Golden State Warriors, or training for his next Ironman.

