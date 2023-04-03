Get Ready for the ‘Salad Days’ of Spring with This List of Local Favourites

Whether it’s the star attraction or a supplemental snack alongside a larger meal, here’s a list of my current favourite salads in town – one for every occasion!

“I drank too much last night”

Fat Mao: Wing Bean Salad (sliced wing beans, peanuts, fried shallots, lemongrass & chili lime dressing; Chinatown location only) / Fried Egg Salad (avocado, Asian celery, pea tips, cherry tomatoes & two fried eggs)

A tried and true, delicious duo of salads. That chili lime dressing! When either dish is paired with a rich bowl of noodles and a cold beer, it’s perfection…especially when you’re hungover.

Fat Mao 217 E Georgia St.

Fat Mao (Downtown) 983 Helmcken St.

“No surprises”

Savio Volpe: Kale Caesar (with pecorino, pangrattato & lemon pepper dressing)

This simple salad has been a Savio menu staple since the beginning, and it’s easy to figure out why. It’s great texture, acidity and umami lend themselves exceptionally well to a menu laden with unctuous treats.

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway

“Resolution”

Field & Social: Not just one salad (but the whole menu)

Sporting several locations, these little salad bars are great to grab take-out from in a pinch, or meet someone for a meal at. Their nutritional information is listed on their website, which is an absolute game changer if you’re looking to keep up that “new year, new me” attitude, but still want to get out and be “social”.

Field & Social 415 Dunsmuir St.

Field & Social (Mount Pleasant) 18 E 5th Ave.

Field & Social (Yaletown) 1030 Mainland St.

Field & Social (Royal Centre) #214-1055 West Georgia St.

“The Big Mack”

The Mackenzie Room: Showstopper Salad (with legumes, farmers cheese, salsa verde & pistachio)

Big, bold, and delicious. This one dish always precedes all others on the eclectic chalkboard menu, and for a good reason. It’s a well-thought-out, balanced marriage of textures and flavours deserving of the name.

The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St.

“No Plans on Sunday”

Red Wagon: Cobb Salad (buttermilk fried chicken, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon, radish, avocado, blue cheese, egg & Green Goddess dressing)



Unsurprisingly, the East Van diner famous for pulled pork pancakes and Croque Madames took their iteration of the humble Cobb Salad and jazzed it up with some fried chicken – but I’m not complaining. It might not fit into your diet plans, but it never hurts to treat yourself. Just don’t plan on going for a run afterwards.

Red Wagon 2128 E. Hastings St.

“So Hot Right Now”

Caffe La Tana: Chicory & Kale Salad (with roasted grape mustard dressing, Macedonian feta & walnuts)

You’re missing out if you’ve yet to board the chicory hype-train. A simple salad studded with feta and walnuts, and tossed in a grape mustard dressing amounts to something much greater than the sum of its parts.

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr.

“Old School Cool”

Hy’s: Tableside Caesar

What’s better than a good Caesar salad? How about one made from scratch in front of your eyes by a person in a spiffy jacket. It may not be the most revolutionary bowl of greens in town, but it’s hard to deny what makes it a classic.