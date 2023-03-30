Heads Up / The Okanagan

Get Your 'Purchase' Finger Ready: 'Sourced' Dinner Tickets Go On Sale This Week!

Photo credit (above and below): Jessica Zais Photography

From May to September, The Paisley Notebook founder, Aman Dosanj, hosts a series of intimate, down-to-earth, and thought-provoking pop-up dinners that are not just designed to feed people good food, but also to bring communities together. The series is called ‘Sourced’.

As Kelown-based Dosanj explains:

SOURCED is a naturally constructed feast that reimagines how we eat. Following the growing seasons, each hyper-local 4-course dinner reflects the bounty of organic ingredients from the Okanagan Valley with an ever-evolving table-at-the-farm. Whether serving Coorg-style pandi hailing from the Indian state of Karnataka (sour slow-cooked pork with Kachampuli vinegar), Bengali jhal muri street snack (an explosion of textures and flavours with puffed wild rice) or Keralan meen pollichathu (marinated Pacific fish blindly grilled inside a banana leaf), the idea is to highlight the delicious possibilities with Indian flavours using Canadian ingredients sourced from the land and sea.

“My farmers are my superhero power,” says Dosanj. “In a way, my cooking style takes things back to how food used to be — before herbicides and pesticides ran rampant in India’s agricultural systems. Using fire and minimal equipment is reminiscent of how they still cook in villages.” From commissioning custom-made clay pots and re-thinking the definition of “single-use”, to dehydrating wine lees for Holi (the Hindu Festival of Colours) and reminding guests about the importance of seasonal workers for the Canadian wine industry, a big part of the project is using sustainability practices to strengthen ties with Indian culture.

The first Sourced dinner will take place at the stunning 99 Rows space in Lake Country with Ursa Major Winery and Bar Travelling Man. Tickets to this event go on sale today (Thursday, March 30th). Subsequent events (see the up-to-date and tantalizing list below) will go on sale towards the end of April.

Take our word, it’s worth making sure your ‘purchase’ finger is ready to go in order to snag a seat at the Ursa Major Dinner in Lake Country, but you’ll also want to keep your eyes trained on The Paisley Notebook website (here) for details of when the next batch of tickets are released.

Tickets are $160 per person (plus GST), including the entire beverage-paired dinner. Space is limited and early bookings are recommended. Due to the nature of pop-up events, tickets are non-refundable but transferable. Email [email protected] to book.

99 Rows
Region: The Okanagan
Cheesman Road, Lake Country, BC | WEBSITE
