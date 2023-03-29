Community News / Yaletown

Celebrate Easter With A Chef-Prepared Dinner Kit from Luigi & Sons

Vancouver, BC | This Easter weekend, bring the Elisa experience home with a dinner kit prepared by Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team. Sourced in Alberta, our saddle of lamb is stuffed with wild mushrooms and spinach, and paired with seasonal side dishes. Featuring:

Roast Saddle of Lamb
Scalloped Potatoes
Grilled Carrots and Asparagus
Vanilla Mascarpone Cheesecake
Chateau La Nerthe “Les Cassagnes” Cotes du Rhone

Serves 4-6
$289.99

Pre-order now through April 8th. Orders can be scheduled for pick-up beginning April 7th through April 10th.

Custom Packages | We would be happy to create a customized package to suit your needs. Please contact Luigi & Sons directly at 604-416-5443 or email [email protected] to speak with one of our dedicated team members. You can also shop our selection of fine cuts, prepared takeaway items and housemade provisions on our online shop.

Special Hours | We will be open on Monday, April 10th from 10am to 2pm for scheduled Easter pre-orders.

Luigi & Sons
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1119 Hamilton St. | 604-416-5443 | WEBSITE
