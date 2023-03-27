Community News / North Vancouver

Windfall Cider Launches New ‘Cider for Life’ Membership Program

Vancouver, BC | Windfall Cider is thrilled to announce that we are launching a new and exciting program at the Cidery called Cider For Life.

Cider for Life is a no-catch, no-fuss, one-time membership fee designed for the cider-loving community. You pay once (yes, really) and get 12 pints at Windfall Cider every single year, until the very end of time.

Spaces are limited to 100, so you’re going to want to act fast! This may never happen again.

You can secure a membership for yourself, or for someone else, here. Simply enter your (or another recipient’s) details under the “sender” and “recipient” fields.

If you have any questions, feel free to shoot our team an email at [email protected].

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
