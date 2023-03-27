Community News / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Announces New Spring Hours and Menu Items

Vancouver, BC | Spring has sprung and Mon Pitou is celebrating with exciting new dishes and a change to our weekday bistro hours!

As of March 1st, Mon Pitou is serving our bistro menu from 9am to 2pm on weekdays, and from 8:45am to 3pm on weekends. You can plan your next visit by booking a reservation via our Tock profile, www.exploretock.com/marchemonpitou.

Alongside some of our most popular dishes, like Croque Madame and Eggs Benedict, Mon Pitou is serving up some new features for the spring.

Back by popular demand, you can now find our French Onion Soup on the menu. Featuring a variety of local onions that are caramelized and slowly simmered in beef broth, this fan favourite is topped with toasted French bread and a ton of Emmental cheese.

If you’re in on the weekend, make sure to try the Braised Beef Hash served over roasted potatoes and topped with pickled onions, a poached egg, and house-made champagne hollandaise. Or if you’ve got a sweet tooth, try the Liege Waffles, topped with bananas-brûlée, whipped cream and Canadian maple syrup.

À bientôt xx

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
