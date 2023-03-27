Exciting Workshops, Masterclasses, Immersion Course & More on the April STRETCH Calendar

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar for the month of April (space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended):

Workshops & Masterclasses

Yoga + Live Harp Music with Boyd Thomson

Whether you are new to yoga or familiar with the stress-relieving effects of Yin yoga with live music, this session is for you. YIN is a slow style of yoga suitable for all levels. Through Boyd’s guidance, you’ll use yoga props to support and cradle your body in each posture, allowing you to tailor the shape to your needs and sink deeply into a state of relaxation. Meanwhile, Mariah’s live harp will create a soothing, peaceful atmosphere in which your mind can come to rest. We can’t wait to provide you with this incredible opportunity to give yourself a much-deserved break, and to come away feeling rested and rejuvenated.

Sunday April 2, 5-6:30 PM. $35 Early Bird, $45 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Aerial Yoga + Sound Bath with Masha Merchant

Aerial Yoga is an uplifting experience with a unique prop: a yoga hammock*. Practice includes floating meditation, breathing practice, Aerial vinyasa flow to energize the whole body, and finishes with a deep relaxation lying cradled in the hammock, breathing alongside the sweet sounds of crystal bowls. *Yoga hammocks are made from the finest 100% nylon parachute fabric and can easily hold 440+ lbs

Mondays April 3 and April 17 6-7:15PM PM. Per session: $35 Early Bird, $40 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Rocket 3 90 Minute Practice with Risto Duggan

Join us for our monthly 90-min practice introducing and refining the Rocket 3 sequence. This specially expanded timeframe will allow space to explore and workshop the many challenges and delights offered by this practice. Expect to come back down to earth feeling strong, energized, and with an appreciation for how all of the Rocket Practices (1, 2 & 3) work together to get you where you want to go!

Saturday April 29, 2-3:30 PM. $25 Early Bird, $30 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Teacher Training & Immersion Courses

Rocket 20-hour Immersion Training with Risto Duggan

Are you a 200hr YTT certified Power/Flow Yoga instructor looking to add Rocket Yoga to your teaching repertoire? If so, this immersion training is for you! Over the course of 4 weekends, Risto will guide you through the three incredible Rocket sequences: Rocket 1, 2, and 3. Discover how Rocket’s playful approach to Ashtanga-based sequencing allows you to explore your creativity as a teacher within each series. Through completion of this immersion, join Rocket Yoga Vancouver and be part of the growing community of Rocket Teachers on the West Coast! Only 14 spots available. 200 hr Yoga Teacher Training required.

Saturdays & Sundays April 1, 2, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 (excludes Easter weekend) 2-4:30 PM. Investment $400. Link to register >>

Movement Flow Level 1 Training with Brian Carew and Alireza Jambor

Movement Flow is a generalist approach to movement combining elements of contemporary dance, yoga asana, hand-balancing, and beginner level acrobatics — offering the practitioner a fresh, expressive, and truly innovative system for movement expression and physical fitness. In the Movement Flow Level 1 training you will be guided with much care through the 31 Movements within the Level 1 system, giving you the capacity to create a seemingly endless combination of unique flows. This 40hr intensive training is suitable for all levels and is designed for all bodies and movers who wish to expand their creative confidence in movement expression under the value of playful education.

Friday April 14, Saturday & Sunday April 15, 16, 22, 23 (5 days total) 9 AM – 5 PM. Investment $950 paid in two instalments of $475. Link to register >>