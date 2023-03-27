Do Something Good for Yourself & the Planet by Up-Cycling Your Old Denim

This time of year, the change of seasons tends to spur a longing to make changes in other areas of life. If a bit of closet-cleaning factors into your annual Spring purging routine, then before you dump your old denim into your neighbourhood donation bin, you should know that there are other, more creatively satisfying options available…

Case in point: THIS Gallery is hosting a sewing workshop next week (Thursday, April 6th) that will teach you how to transform an old pair of jeans into a cool new(ish) hat. Over the course of the three-hour-long, hands-on class (5:30–8:30pm), participants will learn how to create and sew a reversible bucket hat out of old denim. Sounds neat to us!

The sewing workshop is led by the sustainable clothing advocate and designer behind local up-cycled clothing brand, Nimvar. So even if your sewing skills are non-existent (some rudimentary knowledge is preferred, but not required) and/or you don’t have a clue what “up-cycling” is, you know you’re in good hands. All that is required is that you bring a pair of old or secondhand jeans. The rest of the supplies (sewing machine, scissors, pins, scraps denim materials, measuring tape, needles and thread) are included in the workshop price of $70 ($75.88, all-in).

Do something good for your self and the plant by signing yourself up here.