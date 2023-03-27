Heads Up / Chinatown

Do Something Good for Yourself & the Planet by Up-Cycling Your Old Denim

Portrait

Photo via THIS Gallery

This time of year, the change of seasons tends to spur a longing to make changes in other areas of life. If a bit of closet-cleaning factors into your annual Spring purging routine, then before you dump your old denim into your neighbourhood donation bin, you should know that there are other, more creatively satisfying options available…

Case in point: THIS Gallery is hosting a sewing workshop next week (Thursday, April 6th) that will teach you how to transform an old pair of jeans into a cool new(ish) hat. Over the course of the three-hour-long, hands-on class (5:30–8:30pm), participants will learn how to create and sew a reversible bucket hat out of old denim. Sounds neat to us!

The sewing workshop is led by the sustainable clothing advocate and designer behind local up-cycled clothing brand, Nimvar. So even if your sewing skills are non-existent (some rudimentary knowledge is preferred, but not required) and/or you don’t have a clue what “up-cycling” is, you know you’re in good hands. All that is required is that you bring a pair of old or secondhand jeans. The rest of the supplies (sewing machine, scissors, pins, scraps denim materials, measuring tape, needles and thread) are included in the workshop price of $70 ($75.88, all-in).

Do something good for your self and the plant by signing yourself up here.

THIS Gallery
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
475 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2T7 | WEBSITE
Do Something Good for Yourself & the Planet by Up-Cycling Your Old Denim
Scout List, Vol. 596

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Gather at Massy Arts Society This Sunday, for ‘Around the Table: Literary Readings Celebrating Asian Voices’

Tokyo’s ‘Bar Trench’ is Coming to Chinatown for One-Night-Only, March 9th

Time To Score: The Bao Bei Chinese New Year Menu Covers All The Bases

Check Out This Fine List of ‘THIS Gallery’ Workshops

‘Wine School’ is Officially In Session in Chinatown, Feb. 1st, 2023

Take a Break with Courtney Chew, Founder of OCIN Eco-Swimwear & Lifestyle Brand

Popular

Scout List, Vol. 599

“Rethink the DTES” on March 28th!

Meet Ex-Teachers, Small Business Owners and Rad Humans, Aiyana Kane & Jackie Avery

Noah’s Cafe is Ready to Roll at Their New West End Location

Where to Grab a Weekday Breakfast Around Vancouver

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Downtown

Head Downtown for ‘Here and Now’, Opening at Pendulum Gallery Today

The 10th anniversary of Capture is kicking off with the opening of a new exhibition of lens-based works, showcasing ten new works by ten local artists, on view from Monday, March 27th through Saturday, April 29th.
Heads Up

Where to Grab a Weekday Breakfast Around Vancouver

It's a weekday morning and you want to go out for breakfast - but you've got something beyond coffee and a muffin in mind. No prob. We've compiled a (non-exhaustive but selective) list of our go-to breakfast joints to share with you.

19 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Gather at Massy Arts Society This Sunday, for ‘Around the Table: Literary Readings Celebrating Asian Voices’

Chinatown community hub, Massy Arts Society, is hosting an "afternoon of literary readings and visual art" featuring BC-based talents of different Asian heritages, and centred on a theme that we find especially appealing...
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Sign Up for an Informative and Engaging Mount Pleasant Walking Tour This Spring

Local historian (and, we’re proud to say, Scout Contributor), Christine Hagemoen, is leading a series of walking tours through Mount Pleasant that we think you should know about…