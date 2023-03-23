Sign Up for an Informative and Engaging Mount Pleasant Walking Tour This Spring

Local historian (and, we’re proud to say, Scout Contributor), Christine Hagemoen, is leading a series of walking tours through Mount Pleasant that we think you should know about…

Mount Pleasant Walking Tours are an informative and engaging way of learning about the Vancouver neighbourhood’s ‘tangible and intangible cultural heritage in an active way’ for both Vancouverites and visitors alike.

There are two walks taking place this Spring: ‘In the path of Brewery Creek’ and ‘Lower Mount Pleasant’. Tour attendees meet up in front of Heritage Hall at 10am on the Saturday or Sunday morning of their 2-2.5 hour-long wander. Tour groups are intentionally small (maximum eight participants) in order to create a more “personal and flexible experience”. This is good news for attendees, who want a rich personal experience, but it does mean that spaces get snapped up quickly (April 8th and 15th walks are already full!) Spots are $20 per person and can be secured by filling out the contact form here. Details on both walks below…

WALK # 1: In the path of Brewery Creek

“Mount Pleasant is Vancouver’s first suburb and the only neighbourhood to develop along a creek. Brewery Creek once flowed down to False Creek, carving a ravine for itself through Mount Pleasant, crossing Main Street twice – at 14th Avenue and again at about 10th Avenue. Early settlers established industries – tanneries, slaughterhouses, and several breweries – along its ravine.” Find out more.

Saturday, April 8 (Full !); Sunday, April 23; Saturday, May 13; Sunday, May 28 (almost full, 1 spot left!)

Lower Mount Pleasant

Though this light-industrial area is shifting towards tech startups, breweries, restaurants and new developments, Lower Mount Pleasant was once primarily a residential community. “On this walk we’ll explore the surprisingly rich history of this area and learn the stories of some of the families, workers, legacy businesses, and social groups that once called this unique part of Mount Pleasant home.” More details here.

Saturday, April 15 (Full); Sunday, April 30; Saturday, May 20.

To learn more about what Christine does, check out her website, Vanalogue.