Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Sign Up for an Informative and Engaging Mount Pleasant Walking Tour This Spring

Portrait

Section of image taken from The Lee Block July 7, 1913 showing Lower Mount Pleasant. (CoV Archives, W.J. Moore, PAN N61B)

Local historian (and, we’re proud to say, Scout Contributor), Christine Hagemoen, is leading a series of walking tours through Mount Pleasant that we think you should know about…

Mount Pleasant Walking Tours are an informative and engaging way of learning about the Vancouver neighbourhood’s ‘tangible and intangible cultural heritage in an active way’ for both Vancouverites and visitors alike.

There are two walks taking place this Spring: ‘In the path of Brewery Creek’ and ‘Lower Mount Pleasant’. Tour attendees meet up in front of Heritage Hall at 10am on the Saturday or Sunday morning of their 2-2.5 hour-long wander. Tour groups are intentionally small (maximum eight participants) in order to create a more “personal and flexible experience”. This is good news for attendees, who want a rich personal experience, but it does mean that spaces get snapped up quickly (April 8th and 15th walks are already full!) Spots are $20 per person and can be secured by filling out the contact form here. Details on both walks below…

WALK # 1: In the path of Brewery Creek

All images via Vanalogue

“Mount Pleasant is Vancouver’s first suburb and the only neighbourhood to develop along a creek. Brewery Creek once flowed down to False Creek, carving a ravine for itself through Mount Pleasant, crossing Main Street twice – at 14th Avenue and again at about 10th Avenue. Early settlers established industries – tanneries, slaughterhouses, and several breweries – along its ravine.” Find out more.

Saturday, April 8 (Full !); Sunday, April 23; Saturday, May 13; Sunday, May 28 (almost full, 1 spot left!)

Lower Mount Pleasant

All images via Vanalogue

Though this light-industrial area is shifting towards tech startups, breweries, restaurants and new developments, Lower Mount Pleasant was once primarily a residential community. “On this walk we’ll explore the surprisingly rich history of this area and learn the stories of some of the families, workers, legacy businesses, and social groups that once called this unique part of Mount Pleasant home.” More details here.

Saturday, April 15 (Full); Sunday, April 30; Saturday, May 20.

To learn more about what Christine does, check out her website, Vanalogue.

Heritage Hall
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3102 Main St. | 604-879-4816 | WEBSITE
Sign Up for an Informative and Engaging Mount Pleasant Walking Tour This Spring
Scout List, Vol. 599

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Ten Reasons to Take Vignette’s New Tasting Menu for a Spin

Coffee Roastery Modus Prepares to Take On a New Nighttime Persona, Feb. 4th

Starting in February, Mount Pleasant’s Novella Turns into “Vignette” by Night

Check Out Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show

Take a Peek Behind Novella Coffee Bar’s Papered-Up Windows, Ahead of Opening Day

Picking Grapes with Brittany Hoorne

Popular

Meet Ex-Teachers, Small Business Owners and Rad Humans, Aiyana Kane & Jackie Avery

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol. 2

Oh! I Have A Recipe For: The Only Cake You’ll Ever Need

Scout List, Vol. 598

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / West End

Noah’s Cafe is Ready to Roll at Their New West End Location

After a tumultuous last few months (at least), chef and restaurant owner, Cliff Chi, and the rest of the Noah's Cafe team are ready to welcome guests into their new West End location at 1096 Denman Street...
Heads Up / False Creek

Upstart & Crow is Throwing a “Buzzworthy” Book Launch and Cocktail Party, April 27th

The little bookshop is throwing an event combining a few of our favourite things: books, cocktails, and rad, creative women. Having a bit of forethought to block the date off of your calendar is probably a good idea...
Heads Up / Downtown East Side

“Rethink the DTES” on March 28th!

On Tuesday, March 28th, architects, planners, developers, designers and policy-makers come together for Urbanarium's City Debate #15: ReThink The DTES Plan.

Heads Up / Yaletown

Prepare Yourself for Picnic Season with an OH Studio Project Hanami Bento Workshop

Get yourself sorted out with your own specially designed and glazed ceramic bento box to be used at OH Studio's next group picnic featuring a food menu by Chau Veggie. All of the extra picnic mileage you get out of your bento is totally up to you!