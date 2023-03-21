40 Knots Winery is Seeking a Full-time Permanent Event Supervisor

The Goods from 40 Knots Winery

Comox, BC | 40 Knots is an award-winning event venue located in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. Events and celebrations bring joy to our customers and to everyone that is present. As an event supervisor, you will lead a team of professional servers to bring the celebration alive for the host and guests. You may be the supervisor for weddings, music events, corporate events, and a myriad of other events. You will be compensated at a rate of $19 to $21 per hour and share in the event gratuities. You will also supervise on-the-road events at other businesses and festivals. As an event supervisor, you will be training for Day-of-Event Coordination in which you will be compensated at a day rate ranging from $750 to $1500.

40 Knots embraces diversity and inclusion. All applicants are fairly considered, and this policy carries through to your employment and the expectation of your treatment of others.

The Event Supervisor supervises staff assigned to the Event during the Event. They are responsible for ensuring compliance with all regulations, Company Policy, and the Host’s adherence to the Event Contract. They are to conduct themselves professionally and have exemplary customer service skills, and ensure that those they supervisor conduct themselves in the same manner.

Experience of 3-5 years is required in event serving or formal dining establishments. Formal training and supervisory experience are preferred.

Interested and qualified applicants can send your resumes to [email protected].

Requirements:

· Possess professional appearance and demeanor at all times.

· Fluent in English speaking, reading and writing, and arithmetic. A second language is an asset.

· Must be at least 19 years of age.

· Must submit annually a Driver’s Abstract annually and maintain a BC Driver’s License Class 5 for the supervisor’s approval. Must be able to work weekends, overtime, and flexible schedules.

· Must possess Serving It Right Current Certification and Food Safe Certification.

Description of Responsibilities:

· Ensure ordering and receipt of all bar supplies including equipment, alcohol, wine, beer, ciders, soft drinks, juices, water, and garnishes.

· Ensure bar set up is completed per checklists. Take a pre-bar inventory and post-bar inventory.

· Manage Host and/or Cash bar requests and safekeeping of “Toonie” bars.

· Ensure bar pricing per contract and communication through signage or menus.

· Obtain a current copy of BEO from Venue Rental Coordinator and ensure complete understanding. Conduct tailgate meetings with Event staff communicating information from BEO.

· Liaise with Event Coordinator, Event Producer, Wedding Planner, Event Host or Day-of-Event Coordinator, Manager, Staff, and Vendors.

· Ensure accurate pour levels and mixing procedures. Ensure alcohol is monitored at all times.

· Ensure guests are monitored at all times. Venues must not be left unattended at any time.

· Ensure the kitchen is prepped for the caterer, make space in the fridge/freezer/kitchen area. Assist the caterer with any 40 Knots rented equipment. Monitor return after use of any equipment.

· Ensure guest areas are clean and adjoining grounds are groomed prior to the event, and remain in good housekeeping. Garbage and recycling containers are clean. Bathrooms are checked regularly for cleanliness and supplies.

· Manage staffing, sending servers early if not required but always ensuring a minimum of two servers at all times for safety reasons.

· Gather bar and other information required for a final invoice if host bar, and ensure Venue Rental Coordinator safely receives this information.

· Ensure floats are adequately stocked. Any cash bars should be cashed out and gratuities sheets completed.

· Ensure payment to entertainer if hired by 40 Knots.

· Ensure service staff follows procedures including but not limited to I.D. policies, times of liquor service, outside alcohol restrictions, and off-sales restrictions.

· Attend to any alcohol incidents, following procedures and completing Alcohol Incident Reports.

· Moving of furnishings during the event if needed.

· Monitor decibels of music/sound adhering to Good Neighbor Policy

· Follow all checklists, including open/close

· Ensure proper use and storage of all 40 Knots equipment and supplies.

· Ensure rental equipment is arranged for pick up and kept safe.

· Ensure event and parking signage is placed and retrieved.

· Caterer and High-Risk Food signage is placed by food.

· Monitor use of kitchen areas and ensure the kitchen is left as found and all areas are sanitized and clean, garbage and recycling are removed.

· Ensure proper operation of Terrace glass, PA equipment, audio-visual equipment, and any rented equipment by 40 Knots.

· To the best of your ability, ensure Cannabis is not used on 40 Knots property.

· To the best of your ability, ensure guests are safe to drive and report 9-1-1 if you suspect a guest is driving over the limit allowed by law.