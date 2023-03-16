Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant is on the Lookout for a Bartender

Portrait

The Goods from Pidgin

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is on the search for a bartender to join our tight-knit team. We’re looking for a well-rounded bartender who has an equal passion for cocktails, food and wine, with at least three years of experience behind ‘the wood’. We offer benefits beginning after three months, and continually strive to maintain a work-life balance.

Please email your cv to brandon[at]pidginyvr.com to apply.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
