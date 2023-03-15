Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main St. Brewing Announces New Beer, Fundraiser in Honour of Autism Awareness Month

Portrait

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing is marking Autism Awareness Month this April by brewing a limited-edition ‘Starlight’ Alsatian Pilsner and hosting a gala fundraiser to raise funds for and awareness of the Canucks Autism Network at the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood brewery (261 East 7th Avenue) on Monday, April 3.

Taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3, the fundraiser will mark the official release of Starlight and feature door prizes and a silent auction with items that include a signed Vancouver Canucks team jersey, signed Quinn Hughes jersey and signed Brock Boeser puck and stick in addition to top-tier items from Helijet, Mark Anthony Wines, AJ’s Brooklun Pizzeria and more.

A limited number of tickets to the event are available on Eventbrite with entrance by donation and all proceeds being donated to the Canucks Autism Network and its mission to promote inclusion and acceptance for children, youth and adults on the autism spectrum and provide opportunities to help them thrive in their communities.

The inspiration for the beer and fundraiser was provided by 13-year-old Luke Mackie, who envisioned and drew the initial design for the label. Luke is the son of Main St. Brewing Co-Owner Cameron Forsyth’s partner Heather Mackie and among the estimated one in 32 children in BC on the autism spectrum.

“We named it Starlight as a way of acknowledging and celebrating the unique light that shines bright inside everyone affected by autism,” says Forsyth. “We’re incredibly proud of Luke’s desire to help spread the awareness of those on the spectrum and the amazing work that the Canucks Autism Network does for people and their families in this community across BC.”

Starlight Alsatian Pilsner is brewed with a specialty malt bill of French pilsner and North American corn, Czech lager yeast, and Alsatian Strisselspalt and Triskel hops, resulting in a crisp, easy drinking pilsner with characteristics of lemongrass, melon and chamomile. Partial proceeds from the sale of each can and pint of Starlight sold at Main St., select BC liquor stores and private outlets and participating bars and restaurants will be donated directly to the Canucks Autism Network.

Main St. Brewing
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
261 East 7th Ave. | WEBSITE
Main St. Brewing Announces New Beer, Fundraiser in Honour of Autism Awareness Month
Main St. Brewing Springs Forward with ‘March Mildness’ & New ‘Garage Series’ Releases

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Ten Reasons to Take Vignette’s New Tasting Menu for a Spin

Coffee Roastery Modus Prepares to Take On a New Nighttime Persona, Feb. 4th

Starting in February, Mount Pleasant’s Novella Turns into “Vignette” by Night

Check Out Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show

Take a Peek Behind Novella Coffee Bar’s Papered-Up Windows, Ahead of Opening Day

Picking Grapes with Brittany Hoorne

Popular

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Scout List, Vol. 597

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Ocean Wise Launches New Seafood Assessment Tool to Expand Sustainable Seafood Ratings
Community News / West Vancouver

Ancora Ambleside’s Rosé Mondays Return, New Tequila Thursdays Announced
Community News / Downtown

Carlino Launches New Aperitivo Hour Showcasing Italian Tradition and Culture
Community News / Main Street

First Pick Handmade Spring Pop Up Presents 28 Local & BC Designers, March 25-26