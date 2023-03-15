Main St. Brewing Announces New Beer, Fundraiser in Honour of Autism Awareness Month

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing is marking Autism Awareness Month this April by brewing a limited-edition ‘Starlight’ Alsatian Pilsner and hosting a gala fundraiser to raise funds for and awareness of the Canucks Autism Network at the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood brewery (261 East 7th Avenue) on Monday, April 3.

Taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3, the fundraiser will mark the official release of Starlight and feature door prizes and a silent auction with items that include a signed Vancouver Canucks team jersey, signed Quinn Hughes jersey and signed Brock Boeser puck and stick in addition to top-tier items from Helijet, Mark Anthony Wines, AJ’s Brooklun Pizzeria and more.

A limited number of tickets to the event are available on Eventbrite with entrance by donation and all proceeds being donated to the Canucks Autism Network and its mission to promote inclusion and acceptance for children, youth and adults on the autism spectrum and provide opportunities to help them thrive in their communities.

The inspiration for the beer and fundraiser was provided by 13-year-old Luke Mackie, who envisioned and drew the initial design for the label. Luke is the son of Main St. Brewing Co-Owner Cameron Forsyth’s partner Heather Mackie and among the estimated one in 32 children in BC on the autism spectrum.

“We named it Starlight as a way of acknowledging and celebrating the unique light that shines bright inside everyone affected by autism,” says Forsyth. “We’re incredibly proud of Luke’s desire to help spread the awareness of those on the spectrum and the amazing work that the Canucks Autism Network does for people and their families in this community across BC.”

Starlight Alsatian Pilsner is brewed with a specialty malt bill of French pilsner and North American corn, Czech lager yeast, and Alsatian Strisselspalt and Triskel hops, resulting in a crisp, easy drinking pilsner with characteristics of lemongrass, melon and chamomile. Partial proceeds from the sale of each can and pint of Starlight sold at Main St., select BC liquor stores and private outlets and participating bars and restaurants will be donated directly to the Canucks Autism Network.