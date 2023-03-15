Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Easter Basket-Worthy Collection

Portrait

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | This Easter, Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) is revisiting the famous Jurassic era with the launch of a brand new dino-inspired collection. Guests can pre-order online now for pick-up from March 18, 2023, with select availability for walk-ins. Pastry chef and co-owner Betty Hung has created a whimsical line-up of treats and sweets, including dinosaur sprinkle cookies, dinosaur nest cakes, and two seasonal hot cross bun flavours.

“Easter is one of my personal favourite holidays of the year because you can be as creative as you’d like as there are so many different kinds of themes you can drawn upon, from pastries, desserts, to chocolates, and of course, hot cross buns,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We received such amazing feedback from our previous prehistoric dino-themed Easter collection and knew we wanted to create a new dino version for this year. We hope families and people of all ages will enjoy.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s full Easter Collection includes:

The Dino Chocolate Egg ($42), stuffed with a small dinosaur plush toy, milk chocolate eggs, and dinosaur sprinkle cookies.
The Dino Nest Cake ($32), a 6” round fresh carrot cake, pecan-praline crisp, cheesecake mousse, and topped with coconut ganache.
Hot Cross Kugelhopf ($16), a 6” round, classic hot cross bun with a crunchy sugar exterior and filled with hazelnut chocolate cream.
Classic Hot Cross Buns ($3.85/piece), rum-soaked currants, candied lemon and orange peels, and spiced icing.

“Easter is a time for togetherness, and we look forward to having our guests celebrate with their loved ones and by having Beaucoup Bakery play a small part in their meals together is a great honour,” adds Betty.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Easter Basket-Worthy Collection
Spring Into Cherry Blossom Season with Beaucoup Bakery’s Featured Sakura Menu

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Picking Grapes with Reverie Beall

The Floating Respite Within Easy Swimming Reach of Kits Beach

Popular

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Scout List, Vol. 597

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Mahony’s Tavern Re-Opens Renovated Vancouver Convention Centre Location
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main St. Brewing Announces New Beer, Fundraiser in Honour of Autism Awareness Month
Community News

Ocean Wise Launches New Seafood Assessment Tool to Expand Sustainable Seafood Ratings
Community News / West Vancouver

Ancora Ambleside’s Rosé Mondays Return, New Tequila Thursdays Announced