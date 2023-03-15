Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Easter Basket-Worthy Collection

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | This Easter, Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) is revisiting the famous Jurassic era with the launch of a brand new dino-inspired collection. Guests can pre-order online now for pick-up from March 18, 2023, with select availability for walk-ins. Pastry chef and co-owner Betty Hung has created a whimsical line-up of treats and sweets, including dinosaur sprinkle cookies, dinosaur nest cakes, and two seasonal hot cross bun flavours.

“Easter is one of my personal favourite holidays of the year because you can be as creative as you’d like as there are so many different kinds of themes you can drawn upon, from pastries, desserts, to chocolates, and of course, hot cross buns,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We received such amazing feedback from our previous prehistoric dino-themed Easter collection and knew we wanted to create a new dino version for this year. We hope families and people of all ages will enjoy.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s full Easter Collection includes:

The Dino Chocolate Egg ($42), stuffed with a small dinosaur plush toy, milk chocolate eggs, and dinosaur sprinkle cookies.

The Dino Nest Cake ($32), a 6” round fresh carrot cake, pecan-praline crisp, cheesecake mousse, and topped with coconut ganache.

Hot Cross Kugelhopf ($16), a 6” round, classic hot cross bun with a crunchy sugar exterior and filled with hazelnut chocolate cream.

Classic Hot Cross Buns ($3.85/piece), rum-soaked currants, candied lemon and orange peels, and spiced icing.

“Easter is a time for togetherness, and we look forward to having our guests celebrate with their loved ones and by having Beaucoup Bakery play a small part in their meals together is a great honour,” adds Betty.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.