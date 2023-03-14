Prepare Yourself for Picnic Season with an OH Studio Project Hanami Bento Workshop

The days are getting longer…picnic season is almost here! Prepare yourself for the shift to outdoor dining by signing up for a Hanami Bento Workshop with Object Handmade Studio Project, scheduled over the next couple of weekends (March 18th and 19th, and April 1st and 2nd).

Each of the four workshop dates include a 2.5-hour-long in-studio session, and will get you sorted out with your own specially designed and glazed ceramic bento box (plus up to two small dishes). Once completed, you can then use your bento box at OH Studio’s next group picnic (planned for the weekend of April 15/16th) surrounded by the cherry blossom trees at David Lam Park and featuring a food menu by Chau Veggie. Start salivating over the details below:

Tropical Rainstorm Noodles: thick round vermicelli noodles with shredded beancurd, spinach, kale, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, mung beans, crispy shallots, mint, coconut flakes, roasted peanuts; mixed with a toasted coconut sauce & lemon “fish” sauce; Bai Sao Beach Chips: hand-cut taro chips paired with a paprika garlic spiced tofu dip; Namaste Fresh Rolls: fresh rice paper roll with steamed lemongrass non-gmo tofu, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, thai basil, carrots, green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli, and a crispy wheat centre; served with a roasted organic peanut sauce; Organic Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar: paired with fresh, candied Japanese Yuzu.

Tickets are $112 per person for all of your materials, instruction and delicious plant-based Vietnamese-inspired picnic foods…The extra picnic mileage you get out of your bento over the next several months is totally up to you! Full details and registration can be found here.