First Pick Handmade Spring Pop Up Presents 28 Local & BC Designers, March 25-26

Vancouver, BC | First Pick Handmade returns to transform Heritage Hall into a 3,300-square foot Spring Pop Up Fashion + Design Market with an exclusive and sustainable shopping experience on Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26, at 3102 Main Street, Vancouver, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm each day. Featuring local and BC-based designers and artists, meet the creators of locally made fashion, accessories and art.

“We’ve all had an online shopping experience where you’ve ordered an item and the products don’t arrive as expected, didn’t fit, or were lower quality than expected,” says Janna Hurtzig, Founder of First Pick Handmade. “Markets like ours invite people to meet the designers and artists in a welcoming boutique-based environment. Here you can make sustainable buying decisions when you learn about the design process, get the right fit and purchase items that will last.”

Trending for the spring First Pick Handmade sees size-inclusive, sustainable design practices and several Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast designers and makers joining us for the market.



$3.00 per person, at the door or online

13 new designers join the 2023 First Pick Handmade Spring Pop Up Fashion + Design Market, including: Jillian Isabel Atelier (clothing), Juniper Designz (clothing), Morena Clothing (Vancouver Island), PKTS Clothing (clothing), Prim Stargazer (clothing from Vancouver Island), Studio Eighteen (ceramics, jewelry), Deluxe Kitsch (cushions), Jac Films (photography), FLØRE Botanical Alchemy (natural artisan perfumery and body care, Vancouver Island), Softside Workshop (needle punch wall art), Nancy Esworthy Designs (jewelry), Moonlit Princess (women’s undergarments), and Wildforest Merchantile (ceramics).

Canadian Made Women’s Slow Fashion: Givers and Takers Clothing, Jessica Redditt Designs, Jillian Isabel Atelier, Juniper Designz, Morena Clothing (Vancouver Island), Oge Ajibe, PKTS Clothing, Prim Stargazer (Vancouver Island), Street and Saddle, and Uni Design (Sunshine Coast).

Fine and Fashion Jewelry by Artisan Makers: BlackSØLV, Irit Sorokin, PKTS Clothing, Soma Mo, Studio Eighteen, Zula Jewelry, and Nancy Esworthy Designs.

Accessories: Bukuro Bag Company, Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere, and Moonlit Princess.

Home Decor: After Times Art (abstract original paintings), Deluxe Kitsch (cushions), Jac Films (photography), Lorna Moffatt (cushions and art products featuring signature graphic art), Softside Workshop (needle punch wall art), Studio Eighteen (ceramics, with jewelry), Wildforest Merchantile (ceramics), and Abder Atbi (pottery)

Skin Care: Conscious Care (CBD Skincare), and FLØRE Botanical Alchemy (natural artisan perfumery and body care, Vancouver Island).