Ancora Ambleside’s Rosé Mondays Return, New Tequila Thursdays Announced

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside location brings back much loved rosé event for patrons as well as a brand new tequila menu to be enjoyed each Thursday – Tequila Thursdays. Guests are encouraged to try both menus as all selections have been carefully thought out to ensure the fullest experience with lots of variety.

TEQUILA THURSDAYS

2oz each

DON JULIO OLD FASHIONED 25

*limited time only*

butter washed don julio anejo, agave syrup, orange bitters

AJI VOLADOR 19

bold and spicy

aji amarillo infused mezcal, aperol, maraschino, lime

MANGO DIAMANTE 18

fruity, layered, earthy

maestro dobel diamante tequila, dry curacao,

white pepper mango syrup, lime

CHIBASHITTA 16

bright and bittersweet

blanco tequila, golden beet infused campari,cointreau, red beet purée, lemon,

cassis, solstice bitters

CLASSIC MARGARITA 14

tart and refreshing

blanco tequila, cointreau, lime, agave

upgrade to a cadillac +10

FLIGHTS

PREMIUM 99

Clase Azul – Central Jalisco – vanilla, pepper, wood

Don Julio 1942 – Ciénega – cooked agave, vanilla, pepper

Padre Anejo – Los Valles- sweet, caramel, oak

Gran Patron – Ciénega – earth, oak, vanilla

MID RANGE 28

La Gritona – Southern Los Altos- raw agave, smooth, cinnamon

Maestro Dobel – Los Valles – white pepper, citrus, cooked agave

Tres Agave – Los Valles – organic, earth, pepper

El Mayor – Southern Los Altos – green agave, smoke, spice

MEZCAL 47

Sombra – San Juan – savory, complex, citrus

Casamigos – Santiago Matatlan – smooth, subtle, sweet

Madre – Santiago Matatlan – sage, earth, lingering

Brije – San Martín Tilcajete – citrus, grass, toasted

YOU HAD ME AT ROSÉ

ROSÉ MONDAYS

NIKKEI ROSÉ SANGRIA 12

sandhill rosé, capel pisco, triple sec, watermelon chili, 7up

SPARKLING

SERENA 1881 PROSECCO ROSÉ BRUT 12 | 60

ROSÉ

MIRABEAU CLASSIC 15 | 75

CELEBRATING

HENRIOT BRUT 208

PERE VENTURA BRUT CAVA 60

SUMMERILL CIPES SPARKLING BRUT 65

LOUIS ROEDERER ESTATE SPARKLING BRUT 136

FEATURING

ALAIN GUINEAU 84

HEIDI SCHROCK & SOHNE ‘TOUR DE ROSE’ 112

POGGIO AL TERSORO ‘CASSIOPEA’ 100

ASTOBIZA 60

LA CREMA 62

BODEGA GARZON ESTATE 54

LARGE FORMAT

CHATEAU LA NERTHE 174