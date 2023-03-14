Community News / West Vancouver

Ancora Ambleside’s Rosé Mondays Return, New Tequila Thursdays Announced

Portrait

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside location brings back much loved rosé event for patrons as well as a brand new tequila menu to be enjoyed each Thursday – Tequila Thursdays. Guests are encouraged to try both menus as all selections have been carefully thought out to ensure the fullest experience with lots of variety.

TEQUILA THURSDAYS
2oz each

DON JULIO OLD FASHIONED 25
*limited time only*
butter washed don julio anejo, agave syrup, orange bitters

AJI VOLADOR 19
bold and spicy
aji amarillo infused mezcal, aperol, maraschino, lime

MANGO DIAMANTE 18
fruity, layered, earthy
maestro dobel diamante tequila, dry curacao,
white pepper mango syrup, lime

CHIBASHITTA 16
bright and bittersweet
blanco tequila, golden beet infused campari,cointreau, red beet purée, lemon,
cassis, solstice bitters

CLASSIC MARGARITA 14
tart and refreshing
blanco tequila, cointreau, lime, agave
upgrade to a cadillac +10

FLIGHTS

PREMIUM 99
Clase Azul – Central Jalisco – vanilla, pepper, wood
Don Julio 1942 – Ciénega – cooked agave, vanilla, pepper
Padre Anejo – Los Valles- sweet, caramel, oak
Gran Patron – Ciénega – earth, oak, vanilla

MID RANGE 28
La Gritona – Southern Los Altos- raw agave, smooth, cinnamon
Maestro Dobel – Los Valles – white pepper, citrus, cooked agave
Tres Agave – Los Valles – organic, earth, pepper
El Mayor – Southern Los Altos – green agave, smoke, spice

MEZCAL 47
Sombra – San Juan – savory, complex, citrus
Casamigos – Santiago Matatlan – smooth, subtle, sweet
Madre – Santiago Matatlan – sage, earth, lingering
Brije – San Martín Tilcajete – citrus, grass, toasted

YOU HAD ME AT ROSÉ
ROSÉ MONDAYS

NIKKEI ROSÉ SANGRIA 12
sandhill rosé, capel pisco, triple sec, watermelon chili, 7up

SPARKLING
SERENA 1881 PROSECCO ROSÉ BRUT 12 | 60

ROSÉ
MIRABEAU CLASSIC 15 | 75

CELEBRATING
HENRIOT BRUT 208

PERE VENTURA BRUT CAVA 60

SUMMERILL CIPES SPARKLING BRUT 65

LOUIS ROEDERER ESTATE SPARKLING BRUT 136

FEATURING
ALAIN GUINEAU 84

HEIDI SCHROCK & SOHNE ‘TOUR DE ROSE’ 112

POGGIO AL TERSORO ‘CASSIOPEA’ 100

ASTOBIZA 60

LA CREMA 62

BODEGA GARZON ESTATE 54

LARGE FORMAT
CHATEAU LA NERTHE 174

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside)
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave. | WEBSITE
Ancora Ambleside’s Rosé Mondays Return, New Tequila Thursdays Announced
Scout Magazine’s 2022 Holiday Guide, Mapped

There are 0 comments

West Vancouver

The View From Your Window #252

This North Shore Restaurant Won Big Awards (But Lasted Only Five Years)

The Persistent Nickname of West Vancouver's Doomed Architectural Landmark

Upcoming ‘Hives For Humanity’ Garden Party Will Be the Bees Knees

New Location of Ancora Now Open

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If Its Mountains Had More Deciduous Trees…

Popular

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Scout List, Vol. 597

Power Of Two: Flourist’s Shira McDermott & Janna Bishop

Grab Tickets To “Welcoming Spring” Long Table Dinner

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Carlino Launches New Aperitivo Hour Showcasing Italian Tradition and Culture
Community News / Main Street

First Pick Handmade Spring Pop Up Presents 28 Local & BC Designers, March 25-26
Community News / The Okanagan

Celebrate CedarCreek Estate’s 2022 Rosé Release with an Interactive Winemakers’ Event
Community News / Chinatown

Register Now for STRETCH Yoga’s April Workshops, Teacher Training & Immersion Courses