Mon Paris Pâtisserie to Donate Portion of Macaron Sales to the BCHF, March 18-19

Vancouver, BC | Get ready to indulge in sweetness for a great cause!

Spring is on the horizon—with it comes cherry blossom season, and one of the sweetest charitable initiatives of the year: Macaron Day.

In honour of this annual meaningful event, Mon Paris Pâtisserie is celebrating the exquisite French treat by bringing back one of its most popular seasonal flavours: Sakura and Strawberry, and donating 50% of all macaron sales on March 18th and 19th, 2023 to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

Pastry chef/owner, Elena Krasnova, has created three exclusive macaron flavours to commemorate the spring equinox and International Macaron Day: Sakura and Strawberry, Coffee, and Blackcurrant. These limited edition flavours are sure to tantalize your taste buds and warm your heart.

Stop by Mon Paris Pâtisserie (located at 4396 Beresford St. in Burnaby) for a weekend of sweetness and generosity! Your purchase will not only satisfy your cravings but also help support the BC Hospitality Foundation which raises funds to support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
