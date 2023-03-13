Kitsilano’s Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery is Seeking a Barista

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery is currently looking for a part-time barista to join the team! As a mixed-concept business, this position is dynamic, engaging, and perfect for anyone looking to upskill or reskill their hospitality experience. Preference will be given to individuals who have previous barista experience and/or experience working in a fast-paced and intimate environment. Come join our supportive and fun team!

To apply to this position, please email Triet at [email protected]. Ensure to include an updated resume, availability for scheduling, and availability for onsite interviews. Due to the high volume of applications, only suitable candidates will be contacted for interviews.