Celebrate CedarCreek Estate’s 2022 Rosé Release with an Interactive Winemakers’ Event

The Goods from CedarCreek Estate Winery

Kelowna, BC | Raise a toast to blushing new beginnings on March 31 at CedarCreek Estate Winery to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated 2022 CedarCreek Estate Rosé. To mark the occasion, CedarCreek will host an immersive tasting event for guests to experience the wine and meet its makers in an intimate setting.

A lesson in the science behind the winemaking process from Viticulturist Kurt Simcic and Winemaker Taylor Whelan will be followed by the art of food pairings under the guidance of Home Block’s Chef Neil Taylor. The evening will cap off in the tasting room, where guests will be invited to sip the new release alongside Guest Experience Manager Brynne Dickson.

“I think Rosé is a wine style that deserves to be taken seriously. That being said, to me, Rosé is a springtime wine and the flavour profile should reflect the energy and life that comes with a new growing season,” says Winemaker Taylor Whelan.

The 2022 CedarCreek Estate Pinot Noir Rosé is an exquisite reflection of the season’s vibrance, with succulent wild strawberry and grapefruit on the nose, complemented with white flowers and a raspberry fruit character on the palate. The result is a bone-dry wine that is balanced remarkably by the sweetness of the fruit. As part of the Estate collection, this rosé is farmed entirely from the estate vineyards and blended to be a true representation of the freshness and purity of the North Okanagan style.

Friday, March 31

1 to 6pm (various time slots)

CedarCreek Estate Winery

5445 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase here. ($5 from each ticket will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation.)