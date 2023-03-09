Spring Into Cherry Blossom Season with Beaucoup Bakery’s Featured Sakura Menu

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | As cherry blossom trees begin to bloom around the city, Beaucoup Bakery & Café (2150 Fir Street) is celebrating pink showers with a new spring menu. Available for the month of March, guests can pre-order Beaucoup’s Sakura Picnic Set, featuring three new delicately-created pastries inspired by spring florals: Matcha Yuzu Travel Cake, Petite Sakura Suprême, and a Jasmine Fraise Tiramisu. There will also be a limited amount available at the bakery for walk-ins.

“Spring is in-the-air, and cherry blossom season is just around the corner – the perfect time to create some new and delicious pastries,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery & Café with her brother Jacky Hung. “Our pastry team has worked hard on creating these one-of-a-kind creations – all with the warmer months in mind. Sakura is such a beautiful flavour – we wanted to ensure we enhance it with the right ingredients. And, the colour green is always synonymous with the season.”

The Matcha Yuzu Travel Cake ($5.95) features a spongy marble tea cake layered with coconut ganache and dipped in matcha chocolate.

Light and flakey, the Petite Sakura Suprême ($4.95) consists of Beaucoup’s signature buttery croissant filled with cherry blossom-infused Ivoire and raspberry ganaches.

With a sweet twist on the classic tiramisu, the Jasmine Fraise Tiramisu ($5.75) is made of jasmine tea-scented mascarpone cream, freshly baked ladyfingers, and topped with a sweet strawberry compote.

“In the afternoons, I love enjoying a slice of cake or treat with a cup of tea, and these definitely compliment a variety of drinks,” adds Betty.

All Beaucoup Bakery items are made fresh daily and can also be pre-ordered for pick-up in large quantities. Spring seasonal items will be available until the end of March. For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.