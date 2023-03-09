The clocks are just about to ‘spring forward’ and the Vernal Equinox is quickly approaching. It’s finally time to put winter behind us and fully embrace spring!

Local seafood outfit Mitch’s Catch and Chef Vish Mayekar (Caffe La Tana) are on the same page – they’ve joined forces to host a long table dinner to celebrate the season with nourishing local food and a “Bring on Spring” vibe. As Chef Vish explains: “Cherry blossoms are already blooming, and it’s about time it got warmer and sunnier! I’m excited that spring is around the corner and what’s better than getting together with friends (or strangers) to eat delicious food and drink some local drinks!”

If you were lucky enough to attend this team’s ”Dinner on The Wharf” over the summer (pictured above and below), you know these guys don’t mess around when it comes to the opportunity to bring people together to share good food.

If you didn’t score a ticket to that event (they sold out in lighting fast time), this is your chance to remedy the situation:

The 5-course Welcoming Spring dinner will showcase the bright flavours of spring through the finest Pacific Northwest seafood and fresh local vegetables (we’re talking Spot prawns, tuna crudo, Spring asparagus and stracciatella salata as well as Haida Gwaii halibut, pork chops, and cardamom mousse — expertly matched with pours of local wine). Tickets aren’t cheap ($255), but it’s well worth the splurge for a feast of this calibre; plus, your ticket covers your welcome drink, dinner, wine pairings, and admission to the afterparty (see below).

Just one catch: there is only one seating for dinner, and we expect tickets to fly, so it’s gonna be a book-sooner-than-later kinda deal, folks! Get sorted here.

Can’t make dinner? Good news: there will be a post-dinner soirée with drinks from Cinco Drink Co. (their new tequila jalapeño + pineapple is killer) and 33 Acres Brewing, as well as music, simple snacks will also be available for purchase (prepared by Chef Vish).

DINNER | Sunday, March 19th | 6-9pm | $255 | TICKETS

AFTER HOURS | Sunday, March 19th | 9pm-1am | $27 | TICKETS