Heads Up / Downtown

Grab Tickets To “Welcoming Spring” Long Table Dinner Happening March 19th

Portrait

Photo via Mitch’s Catch

The clocks are just about to ‘spring forward’ and the Vernal Equinox is quickly approaching. It’s finally time to put winter behind us and fully embrace spring!

Local seafood outfit Mitch’s Catch and Chef Vish Mayekar (Caffe La Tana) are on the same page – they’ve joined forces to host a long table dinner to celebrate the season with nourishing local food and a “Bring on Spring” vibe. As Chef Vish explains: “Cherry blossoms are already blooming, and it’s about time it got warmer and sunnier! I’m excited that spring is around the corner and what’s better than getting together with friends (or strangers) to eat delicious food and drink some local drinks!”

If you were lucky enough to attend this team’s ”Dinner on The Wharf” over the summer (pictured above and below), you know these guys don’t mess around when it comes to the opportunity to bring people together to share good food.

If you didn’t score a ticket to that event (they sold out in lighting fast time), this is your chance to remedy the situation:

The 5-course Welcoming Spring dinner will showcase the bright flavours of spring through the finest Pacific Northwest seafood and fresh local vegetables (we’re talking Spot prawns, tuna crudo, Spring asparagus and stracciatella salata as well as Haida Gwaii halibut, pork chops, and cardamom mousse — expertly matched with pours of local wine). Tickets aren’t cheap ($255), but it’s well worth the splurge for a feast of this calibre; plus, your ticket covers your welcome drink, dinner, wine pairings, and admission to the afterparty (see below). 

Just one catch: there is only one seating for dinner, and we expect tickets to fly, so it’s gonna be a book-sooner-than-later kinda deal, folks! Get sorted here.

Can’t make dinner? Good news: there will be a post-dinner soirée with drinks from Cinco Drink Co. (their new tequila jalapeño + pineapple is killer) and 33 Acres Brewing, as well as music, simple snacks will also be available for purchase (prepared by Chef Vish).

DINNER | Sunday, March 19th | 6-9pm | $255 | TICKETS

AFTER HOURS | Sunday, March 19th | 9pm-1am | $27 | TICKETS 

Bentall II
555 Burrard St
Grab Tickets To “Welcoming Spring” Long Table Dinner Happening March 19th

There are 0 comments

Downtown

New Aburi Concept, WA! CURRY, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

Congrats to Local Sommelier, Kelcie Jones, Named 2023 Best Sommelier in BC

Mahony’s Tavern Convention Centre Re-Opening Soon at Canada Place

Botanist’s Lead Bartender, Jeff Savage, On Balance, Simplicity, and Connecting

There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27

A Look Inside Archer, Now Open in Downtown Vancouver

Popular

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

New Aburi Concept, WA! CURRY, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

DownLow Burgers Launches New NY Bodega-Style “Chopped Cheese” Pop-Up

Power Of Two: Flourist’s Shira McDermott & Janna Bishop

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

It’s Time to Getting Planting, Vancouver!

In the interest of getting as many herb and vegetable enthusiasts on the right track to food-producing crops this spring and summer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite seed sources for inspiration.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Tokyo’s ‘Bar Trench’ is Coming to Chinatown for One-Night-Only, March 9th

Get yourself to the Keefer Bar next Thursday, 6-10pm, to sip on good drinks amid a crowd of cool, fun people in good spirits - a mighty fine way to warm up during a wintry evening!
Heads Up / Yaletown

Chancho Tortilleria’s Yaletown Location is Packing It In and Moving East

It's official: the restaurant is shutting doors to its 560 Davie Street location at the end of the month. After Sunday, March 26th, you'll have to travel East for a proper taco fix...
Heads Up / Fraserhood

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Focused on community, storytelling and comforting food, Mercato di Luigi is a welcoming old-school-inspired Italian deli and neighbourhood grocer complete with sliced meats, cheese, bread, friendly gossip, and discussion of ‘Calcio’ (soccer) scores.