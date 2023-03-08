Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge Debuts New Menu, Daily Happy Hour

The Goods from VV Tapas Lounge

Vancouver, BC | VV Tapas Lounge Head Chef Zach Poole is debuting an array of new spring food features available on the lunch, dinner and Happy Hour menus at the Strathcona hotspot and wine bar (957 E Hastings St.) starting this March.

Open Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner service, VV Tapas Lounge offers a relaxed-yet-refined space where locals and visitors alike can bask in the neighbourhood spirit and enjoy artfully prepared snacks, charcuterie boards and share plates complemented by a carefully curated list of New and Old World wines, craft beer and signature and classic cocktails.

Poole brings a love of showcasing ingredients sourced from local farms, fields and ocean to a menu that includes the Beet Panzanella Salad (dandelion greens, cucumber, croutons, sheep feta, beets, parsnip chips, Nigella vinaigrette), $12; Wild Mushroom Risotto (porcini stock, marinated oyster mushrooms, black garlic miso paste, yolk sauce), $22 and Flat Iron Steak New descriptions: Roasted red peppers, preserved lemon, harissa, white bean soubise.) $28 and other dishes such as:

Popcorn (brown butter, lemon), $3;

Sourdough Bread (VV Niche olive oil, salt), $8;

Cauliflower Dip (sumac cashews, olive tapenade, shaved radish, sourdough), $14;

Blistered Shishito Peppers (plum, sesame-crusted celery, Parmesan), $14;

Burrata (dukkah, rhubarb syrup, mint and Moscato granita, sourdough), $17;

VV Sliders (grass-fed BC beef, house-made milk bun, garlic mayo, tomato jam, lettuce, pickled onion), $17 (3);

Sausages (bacon banger, lamb merguez, apple kraut, green walnut, house Dijon), $15;[CM1]

Ice Cream Cake (rhubarb gelato, banana semifreddo, chocolate fudge, butter cookie, almond brittle, drunken plums), $9;

Zucchini Olive Oil Bread (whipped almond ‘ricotta’, salted caramel, pine nuts), $9.

Charcuterie gets its share of the spotlight at VV Tapas Lounge, with boards that can be customized via a rotating array of meats (sour Tuscan salami, Lonzino, chorizo, Coppa, bison salami, Bresaola, Milano and plant-based pepperoni) and cheeses (Avonlea cheddar, Honey Bee goat, Manchego 1969, Blue Moo, Cabra al Romero, Ewephoria, grand crème, crown)served with an assortment of house-made condiments and sourdough bread for $25 (choice of four), $34 (six) or $43 (eight).

Happy Hour acolytes can avail themselves of not one but TWO daily Happy Hours from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until close and enjoy a free snack with every drink purchase, $7 glasses of Saint Desirat Syrah (FR) or Avaleda Loureiro (PT) in addition to half-price bottles of feature wine , $5 sleeves of Parkside Dusk Pale or Parallel 49 Craft Lager and $10 Charcuterie Boards.

Poole honed his chops in Michelin-starred restaurants like Toronto’s Canoe and Au Fil du Temps in Provence, France before setting down roots in Vancouver 12 years ago. He recently mastered his butchery skills at Harkness & Co. and was a familiar face on the local culinary scene in kitchens like The Diamond, Refuel and Portland Craft before taking the helm at VV Tapas Lounge in 2020.