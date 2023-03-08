Scout List, Vol. 597

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver right now. Note that you can now get the Scout List straight to your inbox by signing up for your subscription here.

DON’T FORGET | March is that turning point on the calendar when we can begin to remember longer days and hold on tight to the knowledge that the warmth of summer is well on its way. Thankfully, that momentous point (Daylight Savings Time) comes this week! Late on Saturday night – or more accurately, at about 2 am on Sunday – our clocks will spring forward, making room for the extra daylight to help put down the doldrums.

BEACHCOMBING | There is a little of everything coming at us weather-wise over the next little bit, but don’t let a few raindrops set you back…keep your eyes peeled for sunny breaks. If you spot one, hit the trails out at the Endowment Lands and watch the sunlight filter through trees or hustle to a patch of shoreline and do some winter beachcombing (rough waters and strong wind bring all sorts of treasures aground). We like Iona this time of year; it’s quiet and combines marsh, river, beach and breakwater.

Iona Beach 900 Ferguson Road, Richmond, BC V7B 1W7 MAP

DINE | Kubota Sake, crafted by the Asahi-Shuzo Brewery in Niigata, Japan, comes to Vancouver to pour their sake alongside a set-course menu designed by chef Masayoshi. The ticket price is steep (but worth it) and includes 6 to 7 pieces of Nigiri, appetizers, miso soup, and dessert paired with five types of Asahi-Shuzo sake. There are two seatings: March 16, 5:30 pm and 8:15 pm⁣⁣⁣. Expect this event to sell out FAST. To Book a seat, email 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨@𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢.𝐜𝐚 ⁣⁣⁣Find out more.

Masayoshi 4376 Fraser St. MAP

WATCH | VIFF is showing a series of Hayao Miyazaki films in their “Studio Ghibli Forever!” festival March 13-25. Not familiar? Studio Ghibli is like Disney on Japanese steroids. Each film – Nausicaä, Castle in The Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Porco Rosso, Kiki’s Delivery Service (among others) – is stacked with so much imagination and talent that it’s not just the kids leaving the theatres with minds blown, but their parents, too. Seriously, make some time because this is “better on the big screen” stuff. Find out more.

March 13-25 | VIFF Centre 1181 Seymour St MAP

BEER | We’ll admit, our enthusiasm levels for brewery crawls take a bit of a plunge in the rainy months, but when we can taste all our favourite beers under one roof, that’s a sweet situation! On that note: The (Ninth Annual) East Side Beer Fest goes down at The Wise Hall Wednesday, March 15th. The Beer Fest presenters, Liberty Merchants, have managed to wrangle twenty-two local breweries (Strange Fellows, Strathcona, and 33 Acres, to name a few). All tastings are included with the entry ticket price ($30), and all proceeds from this event will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society. You can take a look at the extended brewery roster and purchase tickets from Liberty Merchants here. Grab some craft beer-savvy friends to support your community while having a good time. Find out more.

Wed Mar 15 | 7-9pm | The Wise Hall 1882 Adanac St. MAP

VISIT | Jump on the seabus and head to North Van’s Polygon Gallery and check out the new exhibit, As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic, featuring photographs from the historic Wedge Collection. As We Rise shows, “Black subjects depicted by Black photographers as they wish to be seen”. Snapshots from the gallery are mutually intimate between the subject and the camera. However, if you’re looking for a guided tour, these run on Saturdays at 1:30 pm and are paid for by donation. Drop-ins are okay, but it’s probably best practice to RSVP online. As We Rise is on the walls through mid-May; go alone and soak it in at your own pace, or swing by for the tour. Find out more.

Saturdays | 1:30pm | Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

QUALITY TIME | There is a fun/intimate wine and music night starting up out in New West called Quality Time that we think you should know about. From event organizers: “Inspired by listening bars, impromptu parties and one-off nights with an emphasis on interesting music in a warm and inviting atmosphere, Quality Time aims to fill a gap in the arts & culture scene in New West”. Hosted by local vinyl collectors Devon Cody and Neal Michael, the event features strictly vinyl sets (expect left-field electronic selections with a good dose of post-punk, dub and spiritual jazz) as well as special cocktails and small plate items from the team at Moodswing Coffee + Bar. This event is free to attend and will run from 8-12 pm on Saturday March 11. Find out more.

Moodswing Coffee + Bar 655 Front St, New Westminster, BC V3M 1A2 MAP

DRESS-UP | It’s that time of the year: Prance on the red carpet at the Rio Theatre’s Annual screening of the Academy Awards this Sunday – an event arguably more exciting than the Oscars themselves! The actual award ceremony begins at 5:00 pm, but we’re really here for the party – which starts with the red-carpet screening at 3:30 pm. Also exciting: The Rio’s own Oscar contest, some trivia, and a best-dressed award with prizes… so dig out your most carpet-worthy regalia (making sure to protect against the eternal consequences of popcorn butter stains). Tickets to this event are a hot commodity and have been known to sell out, so go ahead and grab yours here.

Sun Mar 12 | 3:30pm doors, 5:00pm ceremony | The Rio Theatre 1660 E Broadway MAP

CLASSICAL | Set the tone for Spring with an evening of Stravinsky’s Rite Of Spring performed by The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra as directed by Maestro Tausk. In addition to The Rite of Spring (which, at its debut premiere in 1913, is said to have caused a riot), attendees can also expect a little Robert Schumann and a new spring-themed work by Japanese-Canadian composer Rita Ueda called Bloom (commissioned by the VSO). Close your eyes and imagine sunshine returning. Find out more.

Fri Mar 10, Sun Mar 12 | 7pm | ​The Orpheum 601 Smithe St, Vancouver, BC V6B 3L4 MAP

TAP YER TOES | This Friday at The Wise Hall is shaping up to be a solid night: Canadian roots-rock artist Antonio Larosa will perform with his full band alongside Vancouverites Wooden Horsemen and Jody Peck. Soundscape forecast throughout the evening looks to range from sunny folk tunes, brassy blues-rock, and a drizzle of country. Doors open at 8 pm, and the show goes pretty late. Should be a good time. Find out more.

Fri Mar 10 | 8pm | The Wise Hall 1882 Adanac St. MAP

CHILL | Triple threat at The Orpheum this Saturday! Andy Shauf is touring with Katy Kirby and will be joined by special guest Bedouine as well. The sonic matrimony of the three should result in an intimate, disarming, and gentle show. Ticketmaster is finicky at best, but it looks like – to catch all three – tickets will run you between $30-40. The show starts at 8 pm, so you’ve got a little time to catch an early seating with some friends before the doors open. Find out more.

Sat Mar 11 | 8pm | The Orpheum 601 Smithe St, Vancouver, BC V6B 3L4 MAP

MELODIC | Trousdale is lined up for a Sunday show at the Wise Hall. The California trio of badass women bring with them a persistently inspiring and upbeat sound with some really sweet crossfaded vocals. They’re supported by fellow Golden Stater Sophie Holohan, whose setlist features lyrical vulnerability and bedroom-pop hooks that stick like bubblegum. Commercial Drive happy hour is probably a pretty good idea to precede the show. Doors open at 6 pm. Advance tickets to the show go for $20 plus fees from The Wise Hall. Find out more.

Sun Mar 12 | 6pm | The Wise Hall 1882 Adanac St. MAP

PLANT | If you’re looking to grow your own vegetables this year, it’s time to get serious about rolling up your sleeves and getting back into the garden! In the interest of getting as many herb and vegetable enthusiasts on the right track to food-producing crops this spring and summer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite seed sources for inspiration here.

Figaro's Garden 1896 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4K2 MAP

The following events Don’T HAPPEN until next week, but THEY’LL SELL OUT, so we’re telling you now:

PRINT | There is an Intro to Lino Cutting happening at Vancouver Tool Library. Hit the VTL website now to score a place at the table and learn the basics of linocutting and how to make your own print. Details here.

Vancouver Tool Library 3448 Commercial St. MAP

MEND | August Studios is holding a clothing repair workshop with technical garment designer Victoria Jago. Jago will guide participants on the basics of common repairs for denim and other woven fabrics. From August Studios: “Come socialize, byob, hide your phone, spend a couple hours taking care. Patch some favourite jeans, replace buttons on a shirt. Learn some new skills, or share your own.” BYOThread if you want, but tools and patching materials will also be provided. Find out more.