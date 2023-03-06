Community News / East Vancouver

Join a Vancouver Cocktail Week Tour and Cocktails with Odd Society Spirits

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Vancouver’s most innovative distilleries with Odd Society’s Master Distiller, Gordon Glanz, on Sunday, March 12th.

Explore the production process of award-winning whisky, gin and liqueurs, before indulging in a cocktail flight crafted by mad-scientist bar manager, Mia Glanz. Limited tickets are available, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive experience.

Tickets for Vancouver Cocktail Week:
Tour + Cocktails w/ Odd Society, $49.99 per person

Two tour times available:
4-5pm and 5-6pm

Get your tickets here now!

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Join a Vancouver Cocktail Week Tour and Cocktails with Odd Society Spirits
Odd Society to Host an Anything But ‘Old Fashioned’ Valentine’s Day Cocktail Event

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Tokyo’s ‘Bar Trench’ is Coming to Chinatown for One-Night-Only, March 9th

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

‘Tall Shadow Bakery’ to Open in Hastings Sunrise Early Summer 2023

Add Some ‘Wild’ New Cooking Skills to Your Repertoire This Winter and Spring

Tocador to Host “Man I Love Flamingoes” Cocktail Competition, Feb. 7th

Baker’s Breakfast Joint is Serving Up Breakfast in Chinatown “All Night Long”, Jan. 27th

Popular

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

Scout List, Vol. 596

Late-60s Counterculture Inspired ‘The Painted Ship’ Opens Softly in Kits March 2nd

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Ten Reasons to Take Vignette’s New Tasting Menu for a Spin

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Launches New ‘Best of Belgard’ Prix Fixe Evening Menu
Community News / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Douce Diner’ Announces New Extended Hours
Community News / Yaletown

New Daily Specials Now on the Menu at Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main St. Brewing Springs Forward with ‘March Mildness’ & New ‘Garage Series’ Releases