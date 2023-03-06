Join a Vancouver Cocktail Week Tour and Cocktails with Odd Society Spirits

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Vancouver’s most innovative distilleries with Odd Society’s Master Distiller, Gordon Glanz, on Sunday, March 12th.

Explore the production process of award-winning whisky, gin and liqueurs, before indulging in a cocktail flight crafted by mad-scientist bar manager, Mia Glanz. Limited tickets are available, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive experience.

Tickets for Vancouver Cocktail Week:

Tour + Cocktails w/ Odd Society, $49.99 per person

Two tour times available:

4-5pm and 5-6pm

