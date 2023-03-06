Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Jamjar Canteen is Seeking a Restaurant General Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Jamjar

Vancouver, BC | Jamjar Canteen is a casual Lebanese restaurant and has been a staple on Commercial Drive for years. We have an exciting opportunity opening up to be the General Manager in our flagship East Van location! We are currently looking for a full-time GM, and the following would be key:

Attitude: We work with a small diverse team, and fully believe in hiring for attitude as opposed to length of service. We are looking for someone who approaches daily tasks with a can-do attitude, who can lead with positivity and passion for food service.

Adaptability: If there is one thing the pandemic has shown us is that change and adaptability are crucial to the success of any hospitality business. The ideal candidate would face changes head on.

Leadership: We want some who loves to coach, mentor and support their fellow team members. The best leader for us is someone who leads by example, consistently focusing on team development, and training their team to success.

Proven Track Record: We are looking for a leader with a track record for driving sales and revenue. The ideal candidate for this position would have experience in both food and beverage operations as well as menu development, operational management and customer service.

If the above sounds like you, then reach out! Ideally, candidates will have 2+ years in restaurant management experience, but we won’t overlook people who are eager to learn.

To apply, send your resume and a cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for Jamjar to [email protected].

