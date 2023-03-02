Community News / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Douce Diner’ Announces New Extended Hours

Portrait

The Goods from Douce Diner

Vancouver, BC | When Douce Diner first opened doors almost four years ago, we were operating seven-days-a-week, and we loved seeing our industry peers dine with us on Mondays… Good news: starting March 6th, Douce Diner will be re-opening on Mondays, from 8am to 3pm! Mondays are Industry Days, and we would love to invite other industry folks to come over, especially if it is their day off.


In addition to serving up breakfast and lunch daily, Douce Diner also offers evening private event and off-site catering services, that are custom to each guest. The Douce After Dark catering menu features a range of options for whatever style of party you’re hosting. To book a party for Douce After Dark or arrange for off-site catering, contact Dawn Doucette via email at [email protected] or call 778-998-0726. Full catering menus are available online at doucediner.com/specialevents.

Douce Diner
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1490 Pemberton Ave. | 604-980-2510 | WEBSITE
