Tortilla Española “MamaPaca” is Now Available to Enjoy Every Sunday at Jamoneria by ARC

Vancouver, BC | Love at first bite! The famous and secret recipe of the Tortilla Española “MamaPaca”, made with organic ingredients, has arrived in Canada! Enjoy it at Jamoneria by ARC every Sunday starting March 5th. Get closer to the Spanish culture with this traditional dish that everyone in Spain loves for breakfast, brunch, or even dinner!

Pre-orders can be made online here, or just come by the Jamoneria this Sunday with your friends and family to share this delicious Spanish tortilla!

Jamoneria by ARC Iberico
1020-12471 Horseshoe Way, Richmond, BC | WEBSITE
